Mexico's Medical Marijuana Industry Getting Boost From Higher Yields

Although Medical marijuana has been legal in Mexico since June 2017, the lack of a regulatory structure has prevented the industry from taking off. That means that those who could benefit from consuming medicinal pot, treating their glaucoma or anxiety with a toke, haven't been able to do so.

Now, however, those regulations are on the horizon. That's because two former Mexican lawmakers and a Denver cannabis consulting company are teaming up to write the regulations themselves.

Héctor Franco, an agricultural engineer, and Armando Luna, a lawyer, are former reps of Mexico's state of Coahuila who have been running Indica and Sativa LTD since 2018. They started the Mexican cannabis company in hopes of becoming industry pioneers in their country. "The motivation for me is that we know it's a very good business and that marijuana is useful to people," Franco says. "It's also a fight for human rights."