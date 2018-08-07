Ask a Stoner: How Long Should I Hold in a Hit?

Dear Stoner: How long should I hold a hit in? The longer the higher, right?

Terri

Dear Terri: Not really, but don’t blame yourself for falling for that old myth, because there’s a bit of truth to it. Holding in hits for longer than a few seconds can make you feel higher or more dazed, but that’s only because you’re depriving your brain of oxygen; it has nothing to do with letting your lungs soak up smoke longer.

EXPAND Milk it, but don't ghost it. Jacqueline Collins

Multiple studies have shown that about three seconds is the point of diminishing returns when it comes to holding in cannabis smoke, as your lungs can only take in so much. A 1997 study revealed that human lungs can only inhale about five to six milliliters of oxygen per minute, while more recent research indicates that around 95 percent of THC is absorbed by the lungs within the first three seconds of inhalation. So take your hit and inhale, count to two or three and blow. No need to ghost those tokes anymore, girlfriend. Even if you’re conserving your stash, it’s just not worth the dead brain cells.