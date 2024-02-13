 How Cannabis Use Impacts Tylenol and Advil | Westword
Ask a Stoner

How Does Cannabis Use Impact Tylenol and Advil?

Ibuprofen and Tylenol can lessen the effects of weed, while cannabis users may be more tolerant of painkillers.
February 13, 2024
Westword
Dear Stoner: I like to take ibuprofen or Tylenol after a hard night out, then smoke a bowl. I feel better afterward, but is all of this hard on my insides, too?
Jelly Jam

Dear Jelly Jam: Smoking anything is going to be hard on your insides eventually, especially your lungs and throat. There are definitely risks to taking ibuprofen, Tylenol and painkillers after drinking alcohol, as well. It stresses your liver and can lead to complications if done too often. Not chastising you — many of us have been there — but it's good to have this information before going hard on a Wednesday night at Chili's.
click to enlarge Medical marijuana product counter filled with weed jars and pre-rolled joints
Smoking weed with over-the-counter painkillers doesn't appear to add extra harm, but mixing them can limit their impact.
Scott Lentz
Smoking weed with over-the-counter painkillers doesn't appear to add extra harm (edibles are a different story, since most of them are processed through the liver) but mixing them can limit their impact. Studies have shown that ibuprofen and Tylenol can lessen the effects of cannabis, while cannabis users have also shown to be more tolerant of painkillers, light and strong, compared to non-users. This extends beyond the medicine cabinet, too.

According to UCHealth, cannabis users require a lot more anesthesia before surgery compared to non-users (so don't lie if they ask), and undisciplined users face serious risks with anesthesia if they consume cannabis within an hour of surgery and have pre-existing conditions.

It's okay to break the emergency glass every once in a while after wild nights, which are health hazards in their own right,
but don't let this slope get too slippery. The more your tolerance builds on THC or painkillers, the harder they are on the body. Trying mixing in a few glasses of water and staying away from the hard stuff. Smoking weed is a lot more fun when you want to do it, and aren't depending on it to treat self-inflicted headaches.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

