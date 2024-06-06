How Do I Make Sure Pre-Packed Weed Is Any Good?

Dear Stoner: Mold scared me away from deli-style weed, but these pre-packed buds are often dry or old or not as good as advertised. Any quality-assurance suggestions to avoid disappointment?
Lively
Dear Lively: If you walk into a dispensary expecting universal cannabis quality akin to the consistency of a six-pack of beer, then you're going to be frustrated often. Regardless of whether our expectations are realistic, cannabis growers aren't going to wow us with every harvest of every strain. And similar to liquor stores stocking expired beer, dispensaries are sometimes responsible for selling subpar buds, too. There are protective steps you can take, though.
