 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: How to Safely Humidify Dry Weed
Westword

Ask a Stoner: How to Safely Humidify Dry Weed

Herbert Fuego | July 28, 2020 | 5:56am
AA

Dear Stoner: I left town for the weekend and came home to an open weed jar with dry buds. How can I inject some life into them without risking mold?
Anthony

Dear Anthony: For starters, don’t put your weed in the bathroom when taking a hot shower. My stupid ass did that once or twice a long time ago before realizing it was leading to mold, and so will a lot of intentional humidification attempts if you go overboard or wait too long. Your safest, easiest bet is a humidor or packets that regulate cigar and cannabis humidity, but those are also the most expensive route. Still, if you’re a regular cannabis user, a humidor could be a smart investment.

Ask a Stoner: How to Safely Humidify Dry WeedEXPAND
Flickr/The Alaska Landmine

Related Stories

For a cheaper, homemade method to liven up drying buds, place pieces of orange peel or slightly dampened paper towel (distilled water only) in the jar. Just remember: A little goes a long way, and you want as little contact as possible between the pot and your humidifying tools. Check on your cannabis daily to make sure it’s not getting too moist, and then store your stash properly.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.