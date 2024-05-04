 I'm Proud of My Cannabis Business, but My Wife Isn't | Westword
I'm Proud of My Cannabis Business, but My Wife Isn't

"We do good work in the community and for patients, but my wife doesn't want me to bring it up at certain functions."
May 4, 2024
Dear Stoner: I'm a proud owner of a cannabis business. We do good work in the community and for patients, but my wife doesn't want me to bring it up at certain functions. I feel like this is unfair, since it pays for our house and clothes. What say you?
Got Malk

Dear Got Malk: Respectfully, I say you go somewhere else for marriage counseling. Imagine citing my advice in the car with your wife and telling her, "The Stoner says you should be proud of my job." That will go well, yes.

This bit of data might actually help you next time, though. According to the Pew Research Center, about 57 percent of Americans believe cannabis should be legal for medical and recreational purposes, with Public Policy Polling showing that 71 percent of Coloradans believe the same thing. Not only that, but about 67 percent of Coloradans told the Colorado Polling Institute that they viewed the recreational cannabis legalization as positive for the state.
click to enlarge hands trimming marijuana plant leaves
Jacqueline Collins
Even with polls and surveys showing support as weed gummies go mainstream, parents who work in the legal cannabis trade still have to walk a line between hiding their occupation and the uncomfortable conversations that arise during their child's school events, playdates and so on. The plant has been legal in Colorado for over ten years, which most people support, and the state still doesn't let cannabis workers bring their kids inside of their place of work. Society is bound to have a similar don't-ask-don't-tell mindset, which admittedly leaves you in the lurch when Snooty McFuckface asks about your job at dinner parties.

Send questions to [email protected].
