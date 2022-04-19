Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Has Inflation Affected the Price of Weed?

April 19, 2022 5:59AM

Ask a Stoner: Has Inflation Affected the Price of Weed?
Westword
Dear Stoner: It’s pretty simple why weed sales are down: inflation. Weed, like everything else, is now more expensive. Not sure why people are surprised.
Pauline

Dear Pauline: Everything but weed. As inflation tops 9 percent in metro Denver and hovers above the national average across the rest of the state, cannabis has actually become much cheaper. From January 2021 to April 2022, the wholesale price per pound of flower fell over 46 percent on average in Colorado, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division; it’s now less than $800. During the same period, the price per pound for buds allocated for extraction fell about 55 percent on average, to less than $230. Monthly dispensary sales revenue has also fallen off significantly, shrinking on a year-to-year basis for nine months straight.
click to enlarge Vices have proven to be recession-proof, and cannabis prices always go back up eventually - SCOTT LENTZ
Vices have proven to be recession-proof, and cannabis prices always go back up eventually
Scott Lentz
All of those are ingredients for cheaper weed. I’m seeing $30 price tags on eighths from Cookies and Snaxland on South Broadway; last year, those same brands were commanding closer to $60. Premium concentrate prices haven’t dropped as drastically, but I’m not seeing $90 grams of rosin anymore, that’s for sure. Inflation is still probably affecting dispensary sales, though: When rent, gas and seemingly everything else costs more, extracurricular budgets go down. Vices have proven to be recession-proof, though, and cannabis prices always go back up eventually.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation