Inside Denver's First Magic Mushroom Festival

Billed as "Denver’s first psychedelic mushrooms festival," the inaugural Denver Shroom Festival took place on Sunday, June 9, a Reelworks. The day-long event was packed with food trucks, live music and plenty of mushroom and mushroom-related vendors — yeah, those kind of mushrooms.Thanks to statewide psychedelic decriminalization efforts, displaying and sharing (but not selling) psilocybin mushrooms is legal in Colorado. With vendors and exhibition spaces placed inside and outside at Reelworks, Shroom Fest organizers hoped to educate and inspire mushroom enthusiasts of all kinds.photographer Brandon Johnson was there to capture the magic.