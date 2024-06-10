 Inside Shroom Fest, Denver's First Magic Mushroom Festival | Westword
Inside Denver's First Magic Mushroom Festival

Vendors and attendees did not disappoint at the first-ever Denver Shroom Fest.
June 10, 2024
Organizers hoped to educate and inspire mushroom enthusiasts of all kinds at Denver Shroom Fest. Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Billed as "Denver’s first psychedelic mushrooms festival," the inaugural Denver Shroom Festival took place on Sunday, June 9, a Reelworks. The day-long event was packed with food trucks, live music and plenty of mushroom and mushroom-related vendors — yeah, those kind of mushrooms.

Thanks to statewide psychedelic decriminalization efforts, displaying and sharing (but not selling) psilocybin mushrooms is legal in Colorado. With vendors and exhibition spaces placed inside and outside at Reelworks, Shroom Fest organizers hoped to educate and inspire mushroom enthusiasts of all kinds.

Westword photographer Brandon Johnson was there to capture the magic.

click to enlarge Jar of mushrooms at Denver Shroom Fest
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Gold jewelry vendor and customer outdoors
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge boom chocolate bar vendor at outdoor market
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Psychedelic clothing vendor at outdoor market
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Mushrooms grow out of bag
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Psilocybin chocolate bar piece and psilocybin capsules
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge mushroom grow bags on display at Denver Shroom Fest
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge mushroom grow bags on display at Denver Shroom Fest
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge mushroom candle vendor
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Men wearing red mushroom hats
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge mushroom grow bag on display at Denver Shroom Fest
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Artists paint during Denver shroom fest
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge psychedelic mushroom-inspired bar
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge People dance under disco ball indoors
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Friends stand outside next to Pride flag
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
