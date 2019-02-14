 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Ask a Stoner: What Should I Do With Joint Roaches?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Should I Do With Joint Roaches?

Herbert Fuego | February 14, 2019 | 6:12am
AA

Dear Stoner: Should I do anything with all these joint roaches that have been piling up in my room? It seems like a waste to toss them.
Chris

Dear Chris: I like saving parmesan cheese rinds to throw in soup, and some Whole Foods locations sell dollar tacos made of day-old brisket and pulled pork. Those are two solid examples of worthwhile recycling, but some things in life just aren’t worth hanging on to. Case in point: joint roaches.

Continue Reading
Joint roaches can pile up quick, but that doesn't mean you should recycle them.EXPAND
Joint roaches can pile up quick, but that doesn't mean you should recycle them.
Lindsey Bartlett

Marijuana Deals Near You

I don’t know how old you are, or how easy it is for you to attain cannabis. We’ve all been in spots where we only have a couple of roaches left. But if you live in a state with dispensaries nearby or have regular access to cannabis, then grow up and get some damn standards, son. Legal weed has never been cheaper in Colorado, and prices are dropping on the black market, too. Stay stocked on the fresh stuff. (That said, I’d be lying if I told you that in my younger days I never rolled legacy joints, gutting a handful of roaches and roasting a tarry, harsh bone.)

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: