Ask a Stoner: What Should I Do With Joint Roaches?

Dear Stoner: Should I do anything with all these joint roaches that have been piling up in my room? It seems like a waste to toss them.
Chris
Dear Chris: I like saving parmesan cheese rinds to throw in soup, and some Whole Foods locations sell dollar tacos made of day-old brisket and pulled pork. Those are two solid examples of worthwhile recycling, but some things in life just aren’t worth hanging on to. Case in point: joint roaches.
I don’t know how old you are, or how easy it is for you to attain cannabis. We’ve all been in spots where we only have a couple of roaches left. But if you live in a state with dispensaries nearby or have regular access to cannabis, then grow up and get some damn standards, son. Legal weed has never been cheaper in Colorado, and prices are dropping on the black market, too. Stay stocked on the fresh stuff. (That said, I’d be lying if I told you that in my younger days I never rolled legacy joints, gutting a handful of roaches and roasting a tarry, harsh bone.)
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
