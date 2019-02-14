Ask a Stoner: What Should I Do With Joint Roaches?

Dear Stoner: Should I do anything with all these joint roaches that have been piling up in my room? It seems like a waste to toss them.

Chris

Dear Chris: I like saving parmesan cheese rinds to throw in soup, and some Whole Foods locations sell dollar tacos made of day-old brisket and pulled pork. Those are two solid examples of worthwhile recycling, but some things in life just aren’t worth hanging on to. Case in point: joint roaches.