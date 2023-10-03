 How Does Ketamine Fit in With Colorado's Psychedelic Laws? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Where Does Ketamine Fit in Colorado's Psychedelic Laws?

Ketamine therapy is legal in Colorado, but not because of the Natural Medicine Health Act.
October 3, 2023
Cartoon head smokes a joint
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: Where does ketamine fit in with Colorado's legalized psychedelics? I've seen the clinics, but didn't see it listed with mushrooms on last November's ballot.
Holly

Dear Holly: Ketamine is less accessible in Colorado than magic mushrooms, but more legal across the country. Although not included in Colorado's recently passed Natural Medicine Health Act, ketamine is permitted by the FDA for supervised clinical use. As research has come out about ketamine's potential for mental health treatment, more clinics that use it have sprouted up across the country, including in Colorado.
click to enlarge A bed inside of a ketamine therapy clinic
Ketamine clinics are legal in Colorado, but not thanks to the state's recently enacted Natural Medicine Health Act.
Flickr/Focal Foto
Synthesized and already legal medically, ketamine wasn't included with psilocybin, DMT, ibogaine and mescaline in Colorado's Proposition 122 language approved last fall. While these naturally occurring substances haven't attained ketamine's federal status, they are now decriminalized here for personal cultivation and possession without clinical supervision. Ideally, national and state psychotherapy laws will meet in the middle.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis-Friendly Ghost Tours and Costume Parties

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis-Friendly Ghost Tours and Costume Parties

By Westword Staff
Denver Creates Attorney Reimbursement Fund for New Bar, Restaurant and Dispensary Owners

Business

Denver Creates Attorney Reimbursement Fund for New Bar, Restaurant and Dispensary Owners

By Thomas Mitchell
Grasshoppers Won't Stop Eating Colorado Cannabis

Environment

Grasshoppers Won't Stop Eating Colorado Cannabis

By Thomas Mitchell
Reader: Imagine How Hungry Grasshoppers With the Munchies Are!

Comment of the Day

Reader: Imagine How Hungry Grasshoppers With the Munchies Are!

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation