Ask a Stoner: What's With All the King of the Hill Weed Stuff?

Dear Stoner: I've seen King of the Hill grinders, rolling trays and lighters at friends' houses, and now I'm seeing them online, too. When I ask my friends about it, they just laugh. Was it that popular? I'm only 22, but I don't get it.
Carter
Dear Carter: Dammit, Carter. You need to give King of the Hill more respect. It was on Fox for thirteen got-dang seasons, and is about to get revived at Hulu because so many people still stream it. Anything that popular will naturally appear on stoner-friendly knockoffs. Your brain would get tired from counting the amount of bootleg merchandise and cannabis gear centered on childhood cartoon characters at head shops. If you recognize those car stickers of a kid peeing on various car logos or were around in the early ’90s when Bart Simpson was everywhere, you'd know what I'm talking about.
Send questions to [email protected]