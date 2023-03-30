Navigation
Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: What's With All the King of the Hill Weed Stuff?

March 30, 2023 6:48AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I've seen King of the Hill grinders, rolling trays and lighters at friends' houses, and now I'm seeing them online, too. When I ask my friends about it, they just laugh. Was it that popular? I'm only 22, but I don't get it.
Carter

Dear Carter: Dammit, Carter. You need to give King of the Hill more respect. It was on Fox for thirteen got-dang seasons, and is about to get revived at Hulu because so many people still stream it. Anything that popular will naturally appear on stoner-friendly knockoffs. Your brain would get tired from counting the amount of bootleg merchandise and cannabis gear centered on childhood cartoon characters at head shops. If you recognize those car stickers of a kid peeing on various car logos or were around in the early ’90s when Bart Simpson was everywhere, you'd know what I'm talking about.
click to enlarge Hank Hill weed rolling tray
I went to the closest smoke shop to my house, and guess what I found? A Hank Hill rolling tray. Ho, yeah!
Herbert Fuego
King of the Hill could be having a Friends-like revival among younger crowds, but it's always had enough fans to drive a secondhand market. Hank Hill being the pot-hating square-jaw that he is, seeing his face on reefer paraphernalia makes perfect sense, I tell ya ’hwat, especially since he runs into cannabis a few times throughout the series. Your question actually inspired me to go out and find a bootleg KOTH rolling tray of my own, which took exactly one trip to a random smoke shop in south Denver. Ho, yeah!

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
