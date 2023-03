Ask a Stoner: What's With All the King of the Hill Weed Stuff?

click to enlarge I went to the closest smoke shop to my house, and guess what I found? A Hank Hill rolling tray. Ho, yeah! Herbert Fuego

I've seengrinders, rolling trays and lighters at friends' houses, and now I'm seeing them online, too. When I ask my friends about it, they just laugh. Was it that popular? I'm only 22, but I don't get it.Dammit, Carter. You need to givemore respect. It was on Fox for thirteen got-dang seasons, and is about to get revived at Hulu because so many people still stream it. Anything that popular will naturally appear on stoner-friendly knockoffs. Your brain would get tired from counting the amount of bootleg merchandise and cannabis gear centered on childhood cartoon characters at head shops. If you recognize those car stickers of a kid peeing on various car logos or were around in the early ’90s when Bart Simpson was everywhere , you'd know what I'm talking about.could be having a-like revival among younger crowds, but it's always had enough fans to drive a secondhand market. Hank Hill being the pot-hating square-jaw that he is, seeing his face on reefer paraphernalia makes perfect sense, I tell ya ’hwat, especially since he runs into cannabis a few times throughout the series. Your question actually inspired me to go out and find a bootlegrolling tray of my own, which took exactly one trip to a random smoke shop in south Denver. Ho, yeah!