Wellington Marijuana Ordinance Passes by One Vote

A month after the November 2 election, Wellington's ballot initiative allowing marijuana sales in the Colorado town has officially passed by one vote.Late unofficial results showed the marijuana initiative falling behind, but it moved ahead by a single vote after overseas and provisional ballots were first tallied by the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder. Those numbers held up, according to the official recount ; the results were posted on December 3.Initiative 2B received 1,678 "yes" votes, while 1,677 "no" votes were counted. As a result, the town about twenty minutes from the Wyoming border will repeal a ban on marijuana sales and create local licensing rules for medical and marijuana sales in 2022."The numbers stand. We did it, by one vote. Thank you all!!!" reads a statement announcing the results from Responsible Wellington, the main proponent of the measure.Initiative 300, a separate local proposal that proposed a 3.5 percent special tax on marijuana sales in Wellington, also passed in November's election, but wasn't included in the recount.This was the second year in a row that marijuana proponents tried to pass initiatives allowing dispensary sales in the town. The 2020 attempt was just as dramatic , with the Wellington Board of Trustees blocking the ballot questions over contested technicalities; its objections were eventually held up on appeal by a hearing officer hired by the Town of Wellington.Wellington's marijuana sales initiative wasn't the only race that came down to a single vote in the Larimer County recount: In a contest for Loveland City Council's Ward 4 seat, Jon Mallo beat Caitlin Wyrick 3,336 to 3,335. Idaho Springs saw marijuana drama go down to the wire in the November election, as well. Unofficial results showed that a measure overhauling marijuana excise taxes won by one vote, a margin that was later bumped up to two votes after all votes were counted.Golden voters were also involved in a close race surrounding marijuana sales , with the town voting in favor of ending a local ban on recreational sales by fewer than 55 votes.