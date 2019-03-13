Why Colorado Tokers Love Lucky Charms

Here’s a surprise: I was planning to do a review of a certain strain right before St. Patrick’s Day 2018, but my stoner scheduling habits got in the way. Fortunately, there were plenty of other varieties of cannabis to keep me occupied until March rolled around this year, when I finally got another chance to try out Lucky Charms.

This potent hybrid is better known for its sugar-like trichome coating than being magically delicious, but it’s become a popular strain nonetheless, routinely stocked at over ten metro dispensaries at any given time. A cross between the White and Appalachia (a rare hybrid with Green Crack and Tres Dawg genetics), Lucky Charms has become a commercial cannabis fixture thanks to high yields, easy maintenance, short flowering time and heavy cannabinoid growth.

Although lacking taste, this five-tool player with the appealing name creates a relaxing, efficient high perfect for winding down without becoming too giggly or immediately useless. Food will add to that sedation, though, and that gets difficult when Lucky Charms hits you with a third wave of munchies (which will happen no matter how boring your diet is). Get your shit done before enjoying a bowl, because whether it comes in thirty minutes or two hours, the cliff dive is inevitable.

That little cartoon shitbird leprechaun might be disappointed to find out that not only is Lucky Charms in peak season right now, but people are after it year-round in Denver. The end of the rainbow has been spotted at A Cut Above, Altitude, Buddy Boy, Colfax Pot Shop, Doc’s Apothecary, the Farmers Market, Frosted Leaf, Green Grass, Healing House, Kaya Cannabis, Kind Love, LoDo Wellness, Pig ’N’ Whistle, RiNo Supply Co., Smokin Gun Apothecary and Universal Herbs — and that’s just scratching the surface.