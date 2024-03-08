 Maggie's Farm Closes Five Colorado Dispensaries | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Business

Maggie's Farm Closes Five Colorado Dispensaries

The southern Colorado chain abruptly closed five stores, but other dispensaries are still popping up across Colorado.
March 8, 2024
Maggie's Farm announced closures of dispensaries in Cañon City, Colorado Springs, Las Animas and Pueblo.
Maggie's Farm announced closures of dispensaries in Cañon City, Colorado Springs, Las Animas and Pueblo. Google Maps
Share this:
Maggie's Farm, a dispensary chain based in southern Colorado, surprised retail customers and medical marijuana patients alike on Tuesday, February 27, by announcing that it would be closing five of its eight stores.

According to the company, only the Manitou Springs dispensary and individual stores in Colorado Springs (818 East Fillmore Street) and Pueblo (4803 North Interstate 25) will remain open.

One of the state's oldest dispensary chains, Maggie's posted a longer message about the closures after receiving public backlash on Facebook.

"We are listening intently and understand the depth of hurt, disappointment, and frustration our recent actions have caused. For the disruption and pain, we sincerely apologize," Maggie's says. "It’s crucial we clarify that the decision to close certain locations was not made lightly or with the intention of benefiting at the expense of our employees and customers. Faced with unforeseen challenges, we found ourselves in a position where we had to make an impossible choice to ensure the survival of Maggie’s Farm for everyone. This difficult decision was aimed at preserving the entirety of the Maggie’s that you knew and loved, though we recognize every option came with its own set of heavy consequences."

Maggie's isn't the only dispensary outfit to close stores of late. World of Weed, a pot shop in Commerce City, closed abruptly last month as well. And Unity Road, a string of dispensaries in Colorado and beyond, recently closed a dispensary in north Denver.

Although a handful of stores have shuttered, others continue popping up around Colorado, including new dispensaries in Broomfield, Grand Junction and Denver. Check out the action below.

Recent Dispensary Openings:

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
303-993-5021

Native Roots
683 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction
970-293-3321

Opuntia
2262 South Broadway
303-282-0200

Opuntia
2268 South Delaware Street
720-502-6353



Recent Dispensary Closings:

Cannajuana
1155 South Cherokee Street

Maggie's Farm
1400 Santa Fe Drive, Pueblo

Maggie's Farm
74 North Component Drive, Pueblo

Maggie's Farm
3055 East Highway 50, Cañon City

Maggie's Farm
1420 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

Maggie's Farm
332 Bent Avenue, Las Animas

Unity Road
6101 Washington Street

World of Weed
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City

Dispensaries Coming Soon:

Best Buds
3814 Walnut Street
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2023. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
Third Marijuana Mold Recall Issued in Three Weeks

Business

Third Marijuana Mold Recall Issued in Three Weeks

By Thomas Mitchell
THC Gummies Are Boring. No Wonder They're So Popular.

Opinion

THC Gummies Are Boring. No Wonder They're So Popular.

By Thomas Mitchell
Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

Marijuana

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

By Westword Staff
Denver Shroom Fest Is Ready for a Psychedelic Summer

Psychedelics

Denver Shroom Fest Is Ready for a Psychedelic Summer

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation