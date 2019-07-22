Marijuana Beers, Mocktails and Drinks With a THC Substitute

When a heatwave hits and you don't have air conditioning, you have only a few options: Find a nearby pool, go to a movie, or drink something cold. For many of us, that means a frosty beer or chilled cocktail, but not everyone likes alcohol.

Some overheated folks would like to unwind with cannabis while the rest of their friends drink booze, but they can't always do so without creating offense; times may be changing, but smoking will always bother others, no matter what's inside those rolling papers. But there are alternatives: To help you stay high-drated this summer, here are five cannabis-infused beers, mocktails and other beverages.

Cierra

Now you can enjoy a hoppy brew with your friends. The first THC-infused beer company to hit the market in Colorado, Cierra was founded by Blue Moon creator Keith Villa. The brand was introduced to dispensaries last year, and currently sells a Belgian-style white ale, with plans to drop an American lager and IPA in the near future. The beers are brewed like a traditional barley pop, but the alcohol is taken out and later replaced with THC.

John Dankly

When it comes to refreshing spiked drinks, it's tough to beat a John Daly — also known as an Arnold Palmer with a shot of vodka. The sweet, sugary mix of iced tea and lemonade has wet many whistles on and off the golf course on a hot summer day, and now you can get a THC buzz along with it. Either make your own, or purchase a Dixie Half & Half, a mix of lemonade, iced tea and THC.

Shots

Too impatient to sip on a full glass? Dispensaries also have shot equivalents, and carry small and large amounts of THC for microdosing as well as low and high tolerances. You can try to mirror the Red Bull and vodka route with a Zoots energy shot, unwind from a hard day with a relaxing nighttime shot from Magic Buzz, or just sip on a pre-made cannabis-infused cocktail from Kalvara.

THC Seltzer

With the success of LaCroix and spiked seltzers such as White Claw, it was only a matter of time before cannabis gave fizzy water a try. Companies like Phyx and Oh Hi (started by the co-owner of Ska Brewing and the owners of Durango Organics dispensary) make fruity seltzers with up to 10 milligrams of THC, and are already inside hundreds of Colorado pot shops this summer.

Your own mocktails

Don't like packaged drinks? Then create your own cannabis mocktail. Tinctures and distillate powders containing concentrated CBD and/or THC make infusing drinks a cinch...and you can alter the dosage to meet your needs. Check out some THC mocktail ideas from professionals for inspiration.