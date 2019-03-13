Marijuana Delivery Proposal Gears Up in Legislature

Although previous efforts to legalize marijuana delivery in Colorado have been unsuccessful, several state lawmakers believe that the time could be right. House Bill 1234, just introduced by representatives Alex Valdez and Jonathan Singer, proposes rolling out delivery to medical marijuana patients next year, then adding recreational customers in 2021.

“Colorado voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 64 with the intention of regulating cannabis in a similar fashion to alcohol, and our bill brings the law in line with that,” Singer explains in a statement. “Establishing a cannabis delivery system will provide consumers with a legal way to access cannabis in their homes, curtail illegal delivery services, and open new markets for legal businesses.”

The bill would require the state Marijuana Enforcement Division to create a delivery licensing program for dispensaries and transporters, who could deliver marijuana products to patients after the MED sets up a regulatory system for training requirements, safety provisions, recordkeeping and tracking, as well as limits on amounts and types of deliverable products.