Cannabis Calendar: Dabs and Disc Golf

It's time to say goodbye to summer — and hello to some of the year's best cannabis events. More than just a time for pumpkin spice and flannels, the autumn months are quickly becoming 4/20 in the fall, with a pot-infused disc golf tournament, weed-friendly karaoke brunch bus and a tour of one of Colorado's most sustainable pot farms taking place in this week's Cannabis Calendar.
Start-Up Success Through Cannabis
Tuesday, September 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
Cultivated Synergy, CanopyBoulder and CannaTech Denver are teaming up to host two hours of startup talk for budding entrepreneurs. The free event will focus on startup opportunities in the green rush, with presentations from Canopy and CannaTech executives. Learn more on Picatic.
Ellementa Monthly Meeting: Women, Cannabis and Mental Health
Thursday, September 27, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Nuvolution
3835 Elm Street
Women-only cannabis group Ellementa will center its next monthly meeting on how cannabis can impact a woman's mental health, discussing common misconceptions and the stigmas surrounding both mental health and the plant. This meetup will be held at cannabis nonprofit Nuvolution's new digs in north Denver, with speakers from the health-care industry, cannabis advocacy and nonprofit sector. Tickets (21+) are $20 now and $25 at the door.
Doubles Disc Golf Tournament
Saturday, September 29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wondervu Disc Golf Course
136 Camp Eden Road, Golden
CannaVenture's final hiking trip of the year was on September 23, but the group isn't done getting tokers outside just yet. Its fall disc golf tournament will close out the CannaVenture calendar for 2018, and it sounds like a blast. The doubles tournament is $80 per team, with fifty teams competing. Players and attendees (21+) are allowed to freely consume cannabis and will be provided with smoking and vaping utensils, but they must BYOC. Learn more on its Facebook event page.
Karaoke Brunch Party Bus
Saturday, September 29, 10 a.m.
Euflora 3D Cannabis Center
4305 Brighton Boulevard
Prefer your cannabis and karaoke session on wheels? Then hop aboard comedian Dick Black's Karaoke Brunch Party Bus Saturday morning rides in September. The rides start at Euflora 3D Cannabis at 10 a.m., where riders are free to purchase pot goodies for consumption on the private bus. The bus then stops at the Denver Biscuit Co. for brunch, the Coffee Joint for pot-infused fun, and a private party spot that will be shared with riders only before heading back to Euflora. Tickets (21+) are $50 each.
Outdoor Sustainable Cannabis Farm Tour
September 29 and 30
Colorado Cannabis Tours
1101 East Bayaud Avenue
Cannabis tourism company Colorado Cannabis Tours is offering a unique trip during the month of September, inviting guests to explore the bio-dynamic cannabis farm owned by Pot Zero, a commercial pot grow in Eagle County. Guests will meet Pot Zero owners Rob and Linda Trotter, and learn how their cattle, mountain spring water, high concentration of UV rays and other factors all contribute to a sustainable and organic cannabis cultivation. The tour will start at the CCT headquarters in Denver; guests will be taken to and from the Pot Zero ranch. Tickets are $129 per person (21+).
Stoner Saturday Movie Night
Saturday, September 29, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Denver's only licensed cannabis lounge, the Coffee Joint, is hosting its first movie night, pulling out a modern stoner favorite for guests to enjoy. The consumption-friendly pot lounge (vaporizing, e-nails and edibles only; bring your own cannabis, rigs and vaporizers) will show Mac & Devin Go to High School, starring Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, as you get burnt on your favorite strain. Attendance (21+) is free.
Cannabis 101 With Atlas Obscura Society Denver
Monday, October 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
Museum of Boulder
2205 Broadway, Boulder
Explore the history of cannabis in Colorado, how it's regulated today and the science around the plant with Atlas Obscura Society Denver. Cannabis historians, budtenders and pot entrepreneurs will guide guests through the big picture of Colorado cannabis, answering any questions along the way. Tickets (21+) are $20 at on Eventbrite.
Canntoberfest Career Fair
Wednesday, October 3, 2 to 7 p.m.
Tetra 9 Private Lounge and Garden
3039 Walnut Street
Cannabis industry recruiter Hemp Temps is holding a career fair at Tetra 9, with much more than just interviews and networking. Food trucks, live glass-blowing, games, giveaways and music will all be going on throughout the day as employers and prospective employees chat. The event is free to attend, but you must register first on Eventbrite.
The Colorado Growers Cup
Friday, October 5, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club
2508 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs
Cannabis growers from across Colorado are invited to enter their best strains for consideration in the Colorado Growers Cup; organizers will celebrate the competition with a party full of music, food and the state's bombest buds. Judge passes start at $50, with VIP passes available for $150. Anyone interested in attending (21+) or competing can learn more on the event's Facebook page, or by calling 314-330-3364.
Jason Margolies Cannabis Industry Golf Tournament
Friday, October 5, 8 a.m.
John F. Kennedy Golf Course
10500 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora
The cannabis industry is coming together to help one of its brothers, Jason Margolies of Green Dot Labs, who is currently battling cancer. On top of a full-day golf tournament, there will be putting, driving and chipping contests, as well as a hole-in-one competition that could net the winner $1 million, according to the event flier. Tickets to play are $150 per person, $500 for a four-player team, or you can attend the breakfast and lunch parties for $60. Proceeds will go toward Margolies's treatment.
Marijuana for Medical Professionals 2018
Sunday, October 14, through Tuesday, October 16
Denver Marriott Tech Center
4900 South Syracuse Street
One of Colorado's most comprehensive medical marijuana seminars for health-care professionals, this annual symposium will feature three days of lectures and discussion, cannabis product vendors, legal information for cannabis physicians, cannabis business tours and more. Tickets to the three-day conference range from $275 for one day to $595 for all three. Learn more about registration, the event agenda and lodging at the event's website.
Mile High Advocacy Symposium
Friday, October 19, 1 to 4 p.m.
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
410 17th Street, #2200
Cannabis trade group Grassroots Professionals Network and powerhouse lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck will host a three-hour session about marijuana and healthcare industry lobbying, featuring a variety discussion panels, keynote speakers and product vendors to check out. Attendance is free.
2018 Cannabis Sustainability Symposium
Friday, October 26, 8 to 5 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center
650 15th Street
The Cannabis Sustainability Symposium is coming back to Denver, and it's never been bigger. Held annually by the Cannabis Sustainability Work Group, the daylong conference will focus on the pot industry’s key environmental challenges and best practices, including energy efficiency, water management and waste minimization. Tickets are $85 through August 30, after which they will go up to $105.
Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.
