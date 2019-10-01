 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Marijuana-Friendly Retirement Homes
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Marijuana-Friendly Retirement Homes

Herbert Fuego | October 1, 2019 | 5:58am
AA

Dear Stoner: Are there any cannabis-friendly nursing or retirement homes in Colorado? I’m going to need one sooner than later.
Joe

Dear Joe: Colorado isn’t devoid of nursing homes or senior facilities that are lightening up regarding cannabis use and medical marijuana, but don’t expect to magically land in a retirement home with a toking room, either. We couldn’t find any facilities in Colorado advertising themselves as cannabis-friendly, and most nursing homes won’t even allow nurses to apply medical marijuana products to patients (some allow CBD).

Ask a Stoner: Marijuana-Friendly Retirement Homes
Getty Images/manonallard

While finding a retirement home that explicitly endorses cannabis use is unlikely, don’t give up. Some retirement homes allow vaping outdoors or in private rooms — or they at least look the other way, and edible use is largely accepted or ignored by most Colorado senior living communities. After all, you are an adult — but I still wouldn’t ask any nurses or employees to feed you.

Balfour Senior Living allows edibles at its four metro-area facilities, and even occasionally holds educational talks for seniors about medical and recreational cannabis. But even Balfour doesn’t allow smoking.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >