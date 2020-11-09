Stay Toasty With This Cannabis-Infused Hot Buttered Cider

Halloween is over and Christmas decorations are already out — but, dammit, we still have the rest of fall and Thanksgiving to enjoy...if Thanksgiving isn't canceled.

If there's ever been a year to go overboard, it's 2020. So don't judge us for drinking a cup or two of this hot-buttered cider. A quintessential fall drink, hot cider is usually amped up with rum, but add cannabutter to the mix, and you've got a decadent one-two combo.

And it's a lot easier to make than you think. Here's how:

Ingredients:

Half-gallon of apple cider

1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter (coconut oil is a good vegan alternative)

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon salt

Cinnamon sticks (optional)

3.5 grams ground cannabis

As much rum as your heart desires

Steps:

Make your cannabutter first. It's an easy process that doesn't take longer than an hour. The process can be even easier if you use an automatic infuser, like the Levo machine pictured above. If you bought your cannabis from a dispensary, look at the THC testing results to calculate the potency of your butter. For example, 3.5 grams of a strain testing at 20 percent THC would infuse butter with 700 milligrams of THC. (You can also make THC-infused sugar to add to this recipe, but that takes a little more time and effort.)

After your cannabutter is made and solidified, bring the cider to a simmer over medium heat. Turn the heat down to low and stir in the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Stir in the butter and sugar until both are melted and mixed with the cider. Take the cooking pot off the heat and add booze, then pour into mugs. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, if desired.