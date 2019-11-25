Colorado's Top Marijuana Vape Cartridges Without Additives

America's vaping problem didn't just surface in 2019 — it exploded. Well over 2,000 recorded cases of pulmonary illnesses related to vaping have been reported over the past several months, and four dozen of those have ended in death.

Many of these illnesses have been tied to black-market vaping products containing nicotine or cannabis oil, as well as potentially toxic chemical additives. However, there have also been reports of unsafe cannabis products in the regulated dispensary market, prompting Colorado to ban any marijuana vaping products with vitamin E acetate — a chemical linked to vaping illness by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — along with polyethylene glycol (PEG) and medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), two other chemical vaping additives.

Most of this state's cannabis vaping companies haven't been using vitamin E acetate in their products for some time, but that doesn't mean they don't use other additives and vaping liquids. Vape products filled with pure cannabis oil are now much easier to find, though, with dispensaries usually carrying several kinds of cartridges filled with pure live resin, pressed rosin and ice-water hash. If you're concerned about your health, here are eight additive-free vape brands and products to look for around town:



Dablogic

You don't have to worry about additives in Dablogic's vape products, and you don't have to worry about solvents, either. Dablogic is made using rosin and ice-water techniques to get the most out of Verde Natural Cannabis, the source of Dablogic's extraction, which is already pretty potent and tasty on its own.

Evolab Chroma

One of the Colorado pot industry's longstanding vape brands, Evolab sells everything from fruity-flavored disposable hash pens to Delta-8 THC cartridges, which are rumored to have fewer intoxicating effects than what you may be used to. Our favorite, though, is the Evolab Chroma, a cartridge of pure cannabis oil and cannabis terpenes, available in THC and CBD combinations.

Olio

If you love all those pungent terp sauce concentrates with the jazzy graphics on their containers, thank Olio. The trendsetting concentrate company made a name for itself with its live resins, rosins, ice-water hash and other dab-able extracts, and has jumped into the vape game with the same vigor.

Apothecary Extracts

This southern Colorado-based hash company was started by the folks behind Apothecary Farms dispensaries, and they know their shit. Apothecary Extracts' live resins and THC diamonds can smell like anything from fruit to parmesan cheese, and the vaping products don't disappoint.

Green Dot Labs

There are more than a few quality extraction companies in Colorado, but not many actually grow and breed their own plants. Boulder-based Green Dot Labs just does that, pushing out terpy, additive-free vape cartridges of rare and proprietary cuts — all of which are single-sourced strains, so you know what to expect.



Concentrate Remedies

Founded by the crew behind former downtown dispensary Natural Remedies, Concentrate Remedies (known as CRx Remedies among potheads) specializes in distillate, a refined form of nearly pure THC. Since that purity also signifies a lack of terpenes, those are reintroduced to the concentrate afterward. According to CRx Remedies, all of the terpenes that are reintroduced to its distillate are from cannabis plants.

Seed & Smith Dart

Produced by the same brand that owns Denver dispensary Seed & Smith, this vape uses specific pods of THC distillate and cannabis-derived terpenes, and just took first place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in Colorado for best vape pen and cartridge.



Colorado Cannabis Company

Colorado Cannabis Co. isn't known for flavorful live resins or rosins, but it does provide additive-free options for tokers on a budget. This extractor uses CO2 oil to pull out cannabinoids, which doesn't include a lot of terpenes in the end product — but CO2 is considered a much safer solvent than butane and other natural gases, and it doesn't require additives for a good vape.

Know of other good options out there? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.