 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Masks Hide My Red Eyes and Hash Pen Hits
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Masks Hide My Red Eyes and Hash Pen Hits

Herbert Fuego | August 13, 2020 | 7:16am
AA

Dear Stoner: I feel like masks would be a benefit for stoners. Now we can hit hash pens with more boldness in public, and red eyes don’t stand out as much. Agree?
Nigel

Dear Nigel: Covering up half of my face does distract from devilishly stoned eyes, but saving a few bucks on eye drops isn’t worth a global pandemic. Masks have also made me realize how bad my breath really is, and smoking pot plays a strong role in that. Coffee is undoubtedly the main culprit, but the dry mouth incurred by afternoon bong rips doesn’t help the journey toward minty freshness. It’s like I’ve been in a four-month conversation with my middle-school tech teacher, whose mouth was stained like a new wooden deck.

Ask a Stoner: Masks Hide My Red Eyes and Hash Pen Hits
Unsplash/Marshal Quast

Related Stories

Blowing out a hash pen will make my stanky mouth even stankier — and I’d stick out like a magician with a wardrobe malfunction as vapor clouds permeated the sides of my face. Based on how fun it is to breathe with a mask on, I’m sure most of us would start hacking, too. Considering I’d rather fart than cough in public right now, that’s a hard pass.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.