Ask a Stoner: Is a Medical Card Sill Worth My Time?

Dear Stoner: Is it even worth it to get a medical card anymore? Recreational weed is so much easier to get, and it’s really cheap now.
Jan
Dear Jan: Medical marijuana has been getting shafted in Colorado for years now, and it’s probably time to get accustomed to fewer dispensaries offering it. Cannabis prices, both recreational and medical, have plummeted over the last year, according to the state Department of Revenue, but the medical side has it worse, with sales reaching their lowest point since 2014. The shriveling market and a new state law limiting medical marijuana concentrate sales have made the MMJ business a scary trade to enter, so there aren’t many new companies popping up. Even with all of that, though, a medical marijuana card is still worth it.
Send questions to [email protected]