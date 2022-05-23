Support Us

Longtime Broadway Dispensary to Close

May 23, 2022 8:24AM

Mile High Green Cross opened in 2009 at 852 Broadway.
Mile High Green Cross opened in 2009 at 852 Broadway. Thomas Mitchell
After more than a decade at 852 Broadway, Mile High Green Cross is shutting its doors.

According to a May 17 text-message blast from store management, the dispensary's last day will be Friday, May 27. The ownership group will continue operating another pot shop located a couple of blocks away, however.

"Our shop will be closing on 5/27 but don't worry our sister shop, LaContes, is just around the corner!," the message reads. "They'll have the same people, products, and prices!"

First opened in 2009 as a medical marijuana dispensary, Mile High Green Cross converted to recreational sales in 2014. In 2018 the store was sold to its current owner, Pure Greens, a Salida-based marijuana group that also owns wholesale cultivations and six other dispensaries, including La Conte's Clone Bar & Dispensary at 105 East Seventh Avenue.

Pure Greens and Mile High Green Cross management did not respond to requests for comment, but a budtender says that staffers have been offered positions at other Pure Greens stores. According to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, licenses for that location will expire or have been withdrawn.

Other Pure Greens stores include another La Conte's at 5194 Washington Street and the Farmers Market dispensary in southeast Denver, as well as Nature's Medicine locations in Northglenn and Salida, and Backcountry Cannabis in Crested Butte.

Mile High Green Cross will have significant deals through the rest of the week as the store sells out its inventory. Customer loyalty points will transfer to the La Conte's on Seventh Avenue.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
