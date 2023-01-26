Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Mixing Cannabis and Mushrooms

January 26, 2023 5:54AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: What happens to people when they mix cannabis and magic mushrooms?
Jesus Scuttlesworth

Dear Jesus Scuttlesworth: Asking for a friend? Don't worry, Imperial College London researchers asked over 300 people that same question. According to their survey, cannabis generally escalated the effects of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin (magic mushrooms), LSD, DMT, ayahuasca and mescaline. However, the majority of participants said the benefits of mixing psychedelics and cannabis dropped off with the more weed they used, with their best experiences coming from limited consumption.
click to enlarge
Cannabis and mushrooms are often paired together, but how do they impact each other?
Flickr/7beachbum
Adding cannabis to a large dose of mushrooms can intensify the trip to a point that it's no longer enjoyable, according to research from experts (and me...woof). But combining the two isn't all bad if you know when to do it. I enjoy pairing a few hits of weed with psilocybin's body high as the psychedelic experience is wearing off. Eating magic mushrooms can make those of us with weak stomachs feel nauseous, too, so I use cannabis before psilocybin to help my gut stay stable. If you plan to experiment, take it slow and low, as with edibles, but with even more discretion.

Send questions to [email protected]
