Pre-Rolled Joint Recall Cites Potential Mold and Yeast Contamination

Nearly forty batches of pre-rolled joints from a Saguache County farm are the subject of Colorado's latest recall, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.
Dune Valley Farms, a wholesale grower, produced 39 batches of pre-rolled joints that were either untested by state marijuana laboratories or had potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast, the July 14 recall from the MED and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states. According to the MED announcement, the recall stemmed from an MED investigation into Dune Valley products.
Medical and recreational marijuana contaminant testing is required in Colorado, but the MED maintains that it's the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that all requirements are met. The department issues recalls after an additional review process prompted by tips and routine inspections verifies the potential contamination, which can last months.
The MED doesn't list the dates when the recalled products were sold to customers, but the majority of the plant matter used was harvested in 2021, the recall shows. All products from the Dune Valley Farms grow also list the operation's cultivation license number on packaging: 403R-00850. The recalled strains: 95 Octane, Bazookies, Cherry Cake, Gorilla Glue #4, Lavender Jones, Mandarin Cookies, Monkey Spunk, Moonbots, OG Brulee, Rainbow Cookies, Slazerbeam, Sativa Blend, Tangidos, Wedding Cake and Zookies.
"Consumers who have these affected Pre-Rolled Marijuana in their possession should destroy them or return them to the Retail Marijuana Store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the Pre-Rolled Marijuana should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the recall reads.
Dune Valley Farms is currently listed as the sole provider of pre-rolled joints for Tommy Chong's marijuana line on the websites of both companies. The MED doesn't include Tommy Chong's brand in the recall, but Dune Valley's website doesn't list any other pre-rolls.
Dune Valley and Tommy Chong's have not responded to requests for comment.