New Book Dives Into How Creatives Use Cannabis





Following creative impulses often pushes Wright out of her comfort zone, empowering her to see the rest of the world through a lens as she experiments with cannabis. Wright settled in Belize in 2020, where she found daily inspiration outdoors and embarked on a new research-based project: assembling the perspectives of other creatives for her new book, Cannabis for Creatives. We recently talked with Wright about her discoveries, how she enhances her work through the plant, and her hope that more artists will do the same.

You’ve interviewed over thirty artists ranging from sculptors to musicians who have worked while under the influence of cannabis. What are some of your takeaways from these discussions?





Jordana Wright: Some of the things that kept emerging as patterns were the benefit of cannabis as far as silencing that inner critic. Something that a lot of creatives deal with is that self-doubt and concern about how you’re going to be perceived, how your art is going to be perceived, whether it is of value and if you’re headed in the right direction creatively. Cannabis really softens those hard-edged boundaries and makes it so that it’s a lot easier to be comfortable with what you’re doing and actually stay in the moment. I’d always had that feeling myself with my photography, but people told me that on their own, as well. Chefs and writers and musicians were all saying that it really silences your inner critic so that you can make the best possible art without stifling yourself with worry. So that was a major thing.



It also, I think, really helps with people’s focus. It’s easy to be very ADD these days and all over the place. There are a lot of distractions with our cell phones, computers and everything on the internet. I think cannabis is this really great focusing force for a lot of people, where they can get in the zone and then stay in the zone so that they can actually create.



