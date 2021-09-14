Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Can Off-Duty Cops Work Security at Dispensaries?

September 14, 2021 8:24AM

Ask a Stoner: Can Off-Duty Cops Work Security at Dispensaries?
Westword
click to enlarge WESTWORD
Westword
Dear Stoner: Are off-duty cops allowed to work security at a dispensary? Some Denver security guard was decked out in gear: a tactically tucked combat knife, bulletproof vest, holstered gun — and a shiny badge that I couldn’t totally make out.
Irish Smoke

Dear Irish Smoke: I’ve seen a lot of armed security guards and maybe a bulletproof vest or two during all my dispensary visits, so I wouldn’t be surprised to run into the Call of Duty wannabe that you describe. I don’t see how tactical boots and a combat knife will make a pot shop safer, but those try-hards are out there.
click to enlarge UNSPLASH/FLEX POINT SECURITY
Unsplash/Flex Point Security
Because of the plant’s federal status, a lot of pot shops operate only in cash, making them a target for burglaries and even armed robberies in some cases. Certain dispensaries will hire armed security guards during store hours, but it’s highly unlikely that any of those are off-duty Denver cops. According to the Denver Police Department Operations Manual, no officer is permitted to perform secondary employment at a business where marijuana “is sold, or the primary purpose.” That includes marijuana hospitality establishments (if we ever get them) and the transportation of marijuana-related cash.

The Top Flight security guard badge you saw was probably part of Private Pyle’s company uniform. Sure, it’s loud by itself, but it probably stood out more given his jungle-warfare gear.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation