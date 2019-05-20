Former Sweet Leaf Suburban Locations Replaced by Xclusive Cannabis

The three former Sweet Leaf dispensaries outside of Denver that were shut down by Colorado law enforcement and regulatory agencies now have a new tenant. Xclusive Cannabis has taken over Sweet Leaf's old stores in Aurora, Federal Heights and Thornton, with the Aurora location nearing a grand opening.

Once one of the largest dispensary chains in Colorado, Sweet Leaf's dispensaries were raided throughout 2017 and 2018 by the Denver Police Department, state Marijuana Enforcement Division and other local law enforcement agencies as part of an investigation into the company for looping, or illegal pot sales. Those raids eventually led to Sweet Leaf losing all of its dispensary, cultivation and infused-product manufacturing licenses in Colorado, with the company's three co-owners each sentenced to a year in prison.

All 26 of Sweet Leaf's marijuana business licenses in Denver, eight of which were for dispensaries, were revoked by the City of Denver and MED and not put up for resale, but the MED allowed company's owners to sell three dispensary licenses in the suburban metro communities so they could pay nearly $2 million in fines, penalties and taxes owed to the state Department of Revenue. Per the agreement, no stores in the former locations could reference the Sweet Leaf brand. The licenses went up for auction last year, and now it looks like we know who won the bidding.

According to the City of Aurora's local marijuana enforcement director Robin Peterson, Xclusive Cannabis has already had a soft opening, and has taken over the stores in Federal Heights and Thornton, as well. A website for Xclusive Cannabis has announced a grand opening for the Aurora location at 15200 East 6th Avenue and plans for the other two stores, while classified advertisements looking for employees to work Xclusive Cannabis locations in Federal Heights and Thornton have been filled.

We've reached out to Xclusive Cannabis and will update this post when we find out more.