Sayonara, Sweet Leaf: MED Punishment Includes Heavy Fines and Loss of Licenses

Sweet Leaf will be no more in the Colorado going forward.

The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division has confirmed that it's come to an agreement with Sweet Leaf's ownership. Under the terms, the dispensary chain's three owners, Anthony Suaro, Christian Johnson and Matthew Aiken, must sell the licenses of their remaining businesses outside of Denver, pay seven figures in fines, and potentially face additional punishment from the MED.

On October 4, Sweet Leaf agreed to waive its appeal against the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses's decision to revoke all 26 of its cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary licenses within the city; as the time, sources told Westword it was part of a larger agreement between Sweet Leaf, the MED and the Denver District Attorney.

The DA has yet to confirm any deals with Surao, Johnson, Aiken or any other Sweet Leaf executives, but MED documents confirm our report that the regulatory agency reached a deal with the three owners and their attorneys.