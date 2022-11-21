Professional Cannabis Chef Shares Infused Thanksgiving Recipes

Chef Jarod "Roilty" Farina can whip up dishes from a variety of backgrounds, but his food almost always carries one special ingredient: cannabis. This Thanksgiving, Roilty partnered with Denver dispensary chain Native Roots to share some of his favorite infused recipes for turkey day....including the turkey.
Roilty, who's appeared in cooking shows on Bravo, Discovery Plus and the Food Network for both cannabis and non-cannabis cooking, has mashed potatoes and gravy recipes that are rich and savory enough to be incorporated without weed, but his DIY cannabutter will allow you to add THC to just about anything you want.
Chef Roilty’s Cannabis Infused Butter (32 servings; 20 milligrams of THC per tablespoon)
Once you try this easy infusion recipe, you’ll wonder why you didn’t start doing this a long time ago — and it may start the wheels turning on more recipes, as this butter will serve as an infusion base. Native Roots’ full-spectrum CO2 syringes are the preferred method for this infusion, because they are already decarboxylated and incorporate all of the terpenes, cannabinoids and most of the plant fats, waxes and lipids to guarantee a full-spectrum experience.
Ingredients:
4 sticks of butter
Native Roots’ Spectra Plant Power 3 CO2 syringe
Silicone mold or ice cube tray
Directions:
Melt all butter in a double boiler over medium heat. (A double boiler is a pot with a few inches of simmering water with a bowl on top. The bowl is heated by the steam created by the water. ) Add the full syringe to the melted butter. Stir for two minutes to ensure the cannabis is distributed evenly. Pour infused butter into a silicone mold or ice cube tray. Place in the fridge for two hours to chill. Dry off each section to remove any moisture (this prevents mold). Cook and enjoy!
Chef Roilty's Roasted Brined Turkey With Infused Gravy (Six servings; about 10 milligrams of THC per serving)
There are a million different ways to cook a turkey, but I promise your guests have never tried a turkey like this one. As the centerpiece of your table, this is where you want to shine most. A twelve-hour brine loaded with aromatics sets you up for juicy success, and then a butter bath and stuffing of garlic, onion and orange only deepens the flavor. You’ll end up with a turkey that’s crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and flavorful enough to stand on its own. But for those who gotta have that gravy, golden drippings serve as the base for a simple gravy that completes the dish.
If you’re making infused gravy, I recommend Native Roots’ Spectra Plant Power 3 Chiesel Syringe, because it offers a full-spectrum experience of Chiesel's euphoric, functional high and peppery, citrus terpenes. If you’d rather not infuse, I recommend a flower pairing of Native Roots’ Onyx Gas Tanker, as it has a similar spicy, earthy finish with a high that relaxes from head to toe.
(Chef's note: The gravy is infused, the turkey is not.)
One 12-pound turkey
1 ¼ cup kosher salt
⅓ cup sugar
¼ cup whole peppercorns
one peel from a medium orange
3 tablespoons dried rosemary
1 tablespoon dried thyme
8 quarts water
Turkey ingredients:
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 stick melted butter
½ cup chicken stock
½ large onion
½ medium orange
6 garlic cloves
Gravy ingredients:
¼ cup drippings from roasting pan after cooking turkey
4 tablespoons flour
1 to 1 ½ cups of chicken stock
3 tablespoons infused butter (optional)
salt to taste
Directions:
Bring water, salt, sugar, peppercorns, orange peels, rosemary and thyme to a boil. Stir well and let cool. Once liquid is cooled, place turkey in a bucket lined with a turkey bag and cover with cooled liquid. Tie bag and place in fridge for at least six hours, and up to twelve hours.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Remove turkey from bag and tie (truss) with kitchen twine. Season inside and outside of turkey with salt and pepper, then stuff half of an onion, six cloves of garlic, and half of the orange inside the turkey.
Place the turkey on a wire rack inside of a roasting pan and lightly drizzle melted butter all over the turkey. Bake the turkey at 450 degrees for thirty to forty minutes, rotating every fifteen minutes until golden brown all over. Cover any spots that begin to brown early with aluminum foil. Lower temperature to 300 degrees and cook for about two and a half to three hours, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from the oven and let rest for thirty to sixty minutes.
Collect drippings from the bottom of the roasting pan. In a small pot over medium heat, add one-quarter cup of collected drippings from the roasting pan. Bring to a boil and then add the flour. Continue to cook for about two minutes to activate the flour and cook off the taste. Gradually add in the chicken stock a little at a time, and mix constantly with a wooden spoon until fully incorporated each time. (I like to use a whisk toward the end of this process.) Keep adding chicken stock until desired consistency, bring to a simmer and salt to taste. The gravy should coat the back of a spoon.
Optional addition: Whisk in 3 tablespoons of infused butter.
If you’re looking for creamy, buttery, mouthwatering mashed potatoes to impress your guests, this is the recipe. Potatoes are boiled with the skin on to keep out moisture, loaded with butter, and whipped to perfection. You’ll get a solid arm workout during the whipping process, but the payoff is worth it.
Whenever I serve these, everyone says they’ve never had mashed potatoes like these before, so you might want to make enough for guests to have seconds. If you’re making infused butter, I recommend Native Roots’ Spectra Plant Power 3 Sour Tsunami Syringe because it offers a balanced high with spicy, piney notes and invites the entourage effect with a CBD/THC ratio of 1.5 to 1. If you’d rather not infuse, I recommend a flower pairing of Native Roots’ Onyx Jungle Cake, which offers notes of vanilla and butter on the exhale, with a bit of spice on the end.
Ingredients:
4 medium-to-large Yukon Gold potatoes
2 sticks of chilled butter cut into tablespoon-size chunks
3 tablespoons infused butter (optional)
¼ cup whole milk
Directions:
In a medium pot filled with water, bring potatoes (skin on), to a low boil and hold until you can easily pierce potatoes with a fork or knife. Remove potatoes from water and let cool. Once cool to touch, skin each potato with a paring knife.
Using a ricer, rice each potato. (If you do not have ricer, simply mashing potatoes is fine.) Add a pinch of salt, and slowly heat the potatoes in a pot to dry them out a little. Once the potato starts sticking to the pan, begin adding butter. Gradually add chilled butter a few tablespoons at a time, mixing constantly with a wooden spoon. Fully incorporate all the butter, adding a splash of milk anytime you see the butter and potato begin to separate. Salt to taste. Once butter is melted into potatoes, use wire whisk vigorously to bring together.
Optional addition: Whisk in final two tablespoons of infused butter.