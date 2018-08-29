Why Colorado Tokers Love Pucker

When I moved back to Colorado five years ago, sour beers were just about to become something big. Only the brave breweries were making these brews, which had to spend upwards of a year aging in barrels or required volatile yeast strains that Americans weren’t used to. Today you can get kettle sours in six-packs at a corner liquor store. Nothing wrong with that, but the next big thing has lost its luster.

The same thing has happened to citrus strains. The wide-eyed looks and open mouths once evoked by California Orange or Lemon Kush have been replaced by ho-hum reactions; consumers are like a spoiled fat kid who “only” got one cookie. Tart, pinching scents of lemons and oranges are now commonplace, thanks to the vast inventories of commercialized cannabis. But when we fail to appreciate them, whose fault is it? Ours. Mine, specifically.

I used to be a champion of sour: I was Mohave High School’s two-time champion for most Warheads in your mouth at one time — so where did I veer off course? How could I forget Lemon Skunk’s sweet acidity, or the invigorating clementine whiffs from an open jar of Golden Goat? Hypnotized by new flavors from Cookies cuts and OG phenotypes, I neglected my citrus intake. Fortunately, the cannabis gods had my back during a recent dispensary trek to the Herbal Cure, slapping me across the face with Pucker, saving me from going full weed snob...and risking scurvy.