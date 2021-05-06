Cannabis & More: Readers' Choice Winners for the Best of Denver 2021

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Much of the world stopped in 2020, but Colorado's cannabis community kept on chugging to a record year in sales and activity. That momentum has carried into 2021, and now our pot-loving readers have shared their thoughts on who's leading the charge, voting for their favorite cannabis stores, growers, products and personalities. And voting for them often, since the Best of Denver Readers' Poll allowed readers to vote once a day, and many took advantage of that option to push their candidates...very enthusiastically. Meanwhile, the editors made their own picks in the same categories and many more, which you can see in our Cannabis Culture section.

The results could make this the city's skunkiest year yet, both for the people and for high snobiety. And the Best of Denver 2021 Readers' Choice winners are:

Best New Colorado Strain

Cereal Milk

Cookies

cookiesdenver.co

Best New Dispensary

Cookies

2057 South Broadway

303-862-5169

Best Selection at a Dispensary

The Giving Tree

2707 West 38th Avenue

303-477-8888

Best Dispensary for Classic Strains

The Giving Tree

2707 West 38th Avenue

303-477-8888

Best Dispensary for a Stoner

The Giving Tree

2707 West 38th Avenue

303-477-8888

Best Dispensary for a Tourist

The Giving Tree

2707 West 38th Avenue

303-477-8888

Best Medical-Only Dispensary

Higher Grade

3480 South Galena Street

720-350-4071

3111 West 38th Avenue

303-955-0186

Best Dispensary Bargains

The Giving Tree

2707 West 38th Avenue

303-477-8888

EXPAND Inside the grow at OG Medicinals, winner of Best Dispensary Cultivation. Courtesy of OG Medicinals

Best Dispensary Cultivation

OG Medicinals

4995 Lima Street

303-375-6652

Best Dispensary for Customer Service

The Giving Tree

2707 West 38th Avenue

303-477-8888

Best Extraction Company

Next I Labs

next1labs.com

Best Cannabis Vape Cartridge

Binske

binske.com

Best Solventless Extract

710 Labs

710labs.com

Best CBD/Hemp Product

Hemparita drink supplements and gummies

Hemparita

ihemparita.com

Best CBD/Hemp Store

Good Vibe CBD

4956 East Colfax Avenue

720-535-8284

Best Seed Company

Blue Forest Farms Hemp Seeds

blueforestfarms.com

Best Cannabinoid Products (non-THC or -CBD)

06 CBN Advanced Sleep Tincture

Blue Forest Farms

blueforestfarms.com

Best CBD Pet Product

Full-Spectrum 05 CBD Pet Oil

Blue Forest Farms

blueforestfarms.com

EXPAND Readers loved the smell of Veritas Fine Cannabis, winner of Best Wholesale Cultivation. Scott Lentz

Best Dispensary Mural

Diego Pellicer

2949 West Alameda Avenue

720-787-4909



Best Wholesale Cultivation

Veritas Fine Cannabis

veritascannabis.com

Best Celebrity Weed Brand

Cookies

cookiesdenver.co

Best Edibles Company

Forbidden Fruit

eatforbiddenfruit.com

Best Cannabis-Friendly Airbnb or Hotel

The Hen House

If we linked to it, would it really be that cool?

Best Cannabis Instagram Page

@colorupcbd

Best Cannabis Influencer

Shauna Blanch, Color Up

colorupco.com

Remember, these are the Readers' Choice winners. See the editorial picks here.