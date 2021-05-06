Cannabis & More: Readers' Choice Winners for the Best of Denver 2021

- Local
Much of the world stopped in 2020, but Colorado's cannabis community kept on chugging to a record year in sales and activity. That momentum has carried into 2021, and now our pot-loving readers have shared their thoughts on who's leading the charge, voting for their favorite cannabis stores, growers, products and personalities. And voting for them often, since the Best of Denver Readers' Poll allowed readers to vote once a day, and many took advantage of that option to push their candidates...very enthusiastically. Meanwhile, the editors made their own picks in the same categories and many more, which you can see in our Cannabis Culture section.
The results could make this the city's skunkiest year yet, both for the people and for high snobiety. And the Best of Denver 2021 Readers' Choice winners are:
Best New Colorado Strain
Cereal Milk
Cookies
cookiesdenver.co
Best New Dispensary
Cookies
2057 South Broadway
303-862-5169
Best Selection at a Dispensary
The Giving Tree
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
Best Dispensary for Classic Strains
The Giving Tree
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
Best Dispensary for a Stoner
The Giving Tree
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
Best Dispensary for a Tourist
The Giving Tree
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
Best Medical-Only Dispensary
Higher Grade
3480 South Galena Street
720-350-4071
3111 West 38th Avenue
303-955-0186
Best Dispensary Bargains
The Giving Tree
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
Best Dispensary Cultivation
OG Medicinals
4995 Lima Street
303-375-6652
Best Dispensary for Customer Service
The Giving Tree
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
Best Extraction Company
Next I Labs
next1labs.com
Best Cannabis Vape Cartridge
Binske
binske.com
Best Solventless Extract
710 Labs
710labs.com
Best CBD/Hemp Product
Hemparita drink supplements and gummies
Hemparita
ihemparita.com
Best CBD/Hemp Store
Good Vibe CBD
4956 East Colfax Avenue
720-535-8284
Best Seed Company
Blue Forest Farms Hemp Seeds
blueforestfarms.com
Best Cannabinoid Products (non-THC or -CBD)
06 CBN Advanced Sleep Tincture
Blue Forest Farms
blueforestfarms.com
Best CBD Pet Product
Full-Spectrum 05 CBD Pet Oil
Blue Forest Farms
blueforestfarms.com
Best Dispensary Mural
Diego Pellicer
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-787-4909
Best Wholesale Cultivation
Veritas Fine Cannabis
veritascannabis.com
Best Celebrity Weed Brand
Cookies
cookiesdenver.co
Best Edibles Company
Forbidden Fruit
eatforbiddenfruit.com
Best Cannabis-Friendly Airbnb or Hotel
The Hen House
Best Cannabis Instagram Page
@colorupcbd
Best Cannabis Influencer
Shauna Blanch, Color Up
colorupco.com
Remember, these are the Readers' Choice winners. See the editorial picks here.
