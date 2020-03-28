Reader: Booze and Weed Are the State's Best Chances for Revenue

Customers wait to pick up marijuana from a to-go window outside of Higher Grade dispensary in Denver.

Colorado marijuana users and the dispensaries that supply them have been on a roller coaster the past week. On March 20, Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order mandating that all recreational pot sales in the state be conducted curbside or by drive-thru and pick-up starting March 24.

The day before Polis's order was set to take effect, Mayor Michael Hancock issued a stay-at-home order that seemed to close both liquor stores and recreational pot shops in Denver, only to clarify (reverse?) the decision a few hours later, after long lines quickly appeared outside of both kinds of stores.

That means rec sales can continue across Colorado as long as they're curbside or delivered (which is currently only possible through one Boulder dispensary). Medical marijuana dispensaries remain open, although social-distancing rules should be followed inside the stores.

But while the situation has settled down, debate continues. Says Sal:

The sheeple flocked to the stores after Hancock blew that announcement. Good job, mayor!

Replies Max:

It is against the law to restrict access to medication...unless you’re big pharm.

Notes Mike:

Booze and weed are the state's best chances to continue receiving revenue during this event.

Recalls Patrick:

Like in the old days, pull up to the corner, pssst, got any green? Thanks, man.



Jolene reports:

I work in the industry and I think if we are deemed essential now and what we do is medicine, then we should be paid with hazard pay and that should include everyone else with an essential job making a minimum wage...funny how before this, we were just your average minimum-wage workers who had meaningless jobs. Mayor, you should order those businesses that are worth millions to pay their workers accordingly now, since we are on the front lines with very little protection and the same minimum hourly wages.



And Andy concludes:



Home delivery needs to happen ASAP.



While we can't order the mayor to mandate a pay raise for dispensary workers, we can explain the lack of delivery options:

Although a bill allowing recreational delivery passed the state legislature in 2019, it's not set to take effect until next year, with medical-only delivery currently allowed. However, local governments must opt in to allow delivery within their borders, and so far only two — Boulder County and the town of Superior — have done so.

Superior doesn't have any dispensaries, however. And only one Boulder store has gotten its delivery permit: the Native Roots Dandelion, which can only deliver in Boulder.

Want to change that? Urge your local government to adopt rules allowing delivery. What other cannabis-industry regulations would you like to see changed during these tough times? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.