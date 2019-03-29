Ed Perlmutter's Pot Banking Act Passes Committee, Moves to Full House

Although it still has a long road ahead, Representative Ed Perlmutter's bill that would legalize banking services for marijuana businesses is on the move.

Perlmutter has been proposing marijuana-banking reform measures since 2013, and a draft of his most recent proposal, the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2019, better known as the SAFE Banking Act, had its first hearing in the House Financial Services Committee on February 14. On March 28, the committee approved the SAFE Banking Act by a wide margin, 45 to 15. It will now go to the House floor, where it has over 150 cosponsors.

Licensed marijuana companies and the ancillary businesses that serve them often have a hard time finding banks and financial institutions that will take their money. Because of the plant's Schedule I status, financial services businesses worry about potential federal racketeering and trafficking charges if they work with the cannabis industry. As a result, the majority of licensed pot companies operate on a cash-only basis.