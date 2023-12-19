 Retail Cannabis Needs More Advent Calendars | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Can We Get More Cannabis Advent Calendars, Please?

Cannabis users are still on the government's naughty list, even in legal states.
December 19, 2023
Cartoon character in red hat smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: Why don't we have advent calendars at dispensaries? I see them everywhere else: breweries, grocery stores. Even Bath & Body Works has one.
Bella Roll-a-Jointski

Dear Bella: I, too, am amazed at the number of advent calendars nowadays, hawking everything from chocolate to perfume to dog treats — and equally dismayed at their lack of presence in dispensaries. People fork over cash for all sorts of seasonal goodies, and they'll pay even more if a goody is stuffed into a cardboard box with Santa printed outside.
click to enlarge Cardboard cannabis advent calendar
Retail advent calendars are hard to create in states with cannabis purchasing limits.
Westword
Dispensary advent calendars are sold in Canada, where the plant is federally legal, but purchase and possession limits block their way in virtually every American state with legal pot. In Colorado, for example, recreational customers can only buy one ounce of flower, eight grams of hash, or edibles with a total of 800 milligrams of THC per day. We can't buy all three at once, either.

If an advent calendar only had pinner joints, half-grams of hash and individual gummies, that would still be a hard equation to figure out for 31 days. Not impossible, mind you, but very difficult under current regulations, and expensive at the cash register.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Longtime Edibles Brand Calls It Quits in Colorado

Business

Longtime Edibles Brand Calls It Quits in Colorado

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Holidaze Season

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Holidaze Season

By Westword Staff
Wyld Launches New Nighttime Cannabis Gummy, Shares Future Plans

Business

Wyld Launches New Nighttime Cannabis Gummy, Shares Future Plans

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Researchers Get $800,000 in State Grants

Science

Cannabis Researchers Get $800,000 in State Grants

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation