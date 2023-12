Can We Get More Cannabis Advent Calendars, Please?

click to enlarge Retail advent calendars are hard to create in states with cannabis purchasing limits. Westword

Why don't we have advent calendars at dispensaries? I see them everywhere else: breweries, grocery stores. Even Bath & Body Works has one.I, too, am amazed at the number of advent calendars nowadays, hawking everything from chocolate to perfume to dog treats — and equally dismayed at their lack of presence in dispensaries. People fork over cash for all sorts of seasonal goodies, and they'll pay even more if a goody is stuffed into a cardboard box with Santa printed outside.Dispensary advent calendars are sold in Canada, where the plant is federally legal, but purchase and possession limits block their way in virtually every American state with legal pot. In Colorado , for example, recreational customers can only buy one ounce of flower, eight grams of hash, or edibles with a total of 800 milligrams of THC per day. We can't buy all three at once, either.If an advent calendar only had pinner joints, half-grams of hash and individual gummies, that would still be a hard equation to figure out for 31 days. Not impossible, mind you, but very difficult under current regulations, and expensive at the cash register.