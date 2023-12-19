Can We Get More Cannabis Advent Calendars, Please?

Dear Stoner: Why don't we have advent calendars at dispensaries? I see them everywhere else: breweries, grocery stores. Even Bath & Body Works has one.
Bella Roll-a-Jointski
Dear Bella: I, too, am amazed at the number of advent calendars nowadays, hawking everything from chocolate to perfume to dog treats — and equally dismayed at their lack of presence in dispensaries. People fork over cash for all sorts of seasonal goodies, and they'll pay even more if a goody is stuffed into a cardboard box with Santa printed outside.
In Colorado, for example, recreational customers can only buy one ounce of flower, eight grams of hash, or edibles with a total of 800 milligrams of THC per day. We can't buy all three at once, either.
If an advent calendar only had pinner joints, half-grams of hash and individual gummies, that would still be a hard equation to figure out for 31 days. Not impossible, mind you, but very difficult under current regulations, and expensive at the cash register.
