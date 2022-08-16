Ask a Stoner: Should I Feel Bad for an Occasional Toke While Working From Home?

Dear Stoner: A tiny bit of weed makes me productive on occasion when working at home. My wife judges me for “getting high at work.” Who’s wrong?
Tabe
Dear Tabe: You are, for coming to me for relationship advice. If your job requires THC drug tests, random video meetings or phone calls — or, God forbid, frequent Slack messages — then I see why your wife is concerned. Getting too stoned or experiencing unintended effects are always risks when consuming, and both of those situations inevitably turn into a nap or other lengthy distraction. But then, you could argue the same thing about food and caffeine. Drinking too much coffee or eating a huge lunch kills concentration and makes the afternoon a slog. But neither of those actions would get us fired on our days off. Weed still can.
