Ask a Stoner: What's With All These Strains Named After Meat?

Dear Stoner: What's with all the weed named after meat? It sounds gross. If I wanted to smoke some beef, I'd buy a brisket.
J.Q.
Dear J.Q.: The flavor preferences of cannabis users are ever-changing, and high spenders always want something new. Strains that taste like candy, cookies and sugary treats are popular among the general public, but hard-core cannabis fans don't go for whatever everyone else is smoking. Over the past few years, strains with more salty, savory qualities — such as GMO and Garlic Breath — have sparked a revolution on the bud shelf. It's now common to find a handful of savory strains at dispensaries and even more options in the hash section, thanks to GMO's high rosin yields.
Donny Burger, Pot Roast and Roasted Garlic Margy are a handful of my favorites, with Donny Burger a very easy find in Denver. Embrace the salty, nose-pinching qualities of meaty weed or don't, but it's here to stay.
Send questions to [email protected]