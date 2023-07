Ask a Stoner: What's With All These Strains Named After Meat?

click to enlarge Donny Burger is a mix of GMO and Han-Solo Burger, which is also a GMO cross. Herbert Fuego

What's with all the weed named after meat? It sounds gross. If I wanted to smoke some beef, I'd buy a brisket.The flavor preferences of cannabis users are ever-changing, and high spenders always want something new. Strains that taste like candy, cookies and sugary treats are popular among the general public, but hard-core cannabis fans don't go for whatever everyone else is smoking. Over the past few years, strains with more salty, savory qualities — such as GMO and Garlic Breath — have sparked a revolution on the bud shelf. It's now common to find a handful of savory strains at dispensaries and even more options in the hash section, thanks to GMO's high rosin yields.Strains that taste like garlic, onions, gravy or fatty beef aren't for everyone, but they are gaining a foothold among growers. 5280 Gravy, A5 Waygu, Donny Burger Pot Roast and Roasted Garlic Margy are a handful of my favorites, with Donny Burger a very easy find in Denver. Embrace the salty, nose-pinching qualities of meaty weed or don't, but it's here to stay.