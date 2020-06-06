 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Colorado Senator Cory Gardner is pushing for cannabis banking.EXPAND
Colorado Senator Cory Gardner is pushing for cannabis banking.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Gardner: Marijuana Banking Would Pass Senate If Vote Were Held

Thomas Mitchell | June 6, 2020 | 12:18pm
AA

There's little doubt in Senator Cory Gardner's mind that a marijuana banking bill would be approved if it were taken to a full vote of the U.S. Senate, but getting that measure in front of his colleagues has been a slog.

"There is tremendous support in the Senate, and if we had a vote on it — or could get a vote on it — it would pass with more than 60 percent of support," Gardner said during a June 3 webinar on marijuana policy. "We've got billions of dollars on the outside of the economy looking in, when we need them on the inside of the economy looking out."

So where's the roadblock? Before the SAFE Banking Act — a bill sponsored by Representative Ed Perlmutter that would create federal protection for financial institutions serving state-legal marijuana businesses, which made it out of the U.S. House — reaches the Senate floor, it has to get through the Senate Banking Committee, and Chair Mike Crapo has a load of issues with legal marijuana. The Idaho Republican has voiced concerns over everything from the potency of legal pot to the industry's marketing tactics.

Related Stories

Crapo has said that he'd like to see further studies focusing on marijuana's effects on children, as well as a potency limit of 2 percent THC on legal marijuana products, which would essentially wipe out the inventory of every dispensary in Colorado.

Gardner, who's also a Republican, recognizes that Crapo's recommended potency limit is a non-starter with the pot industry, but doesn't view the banking committee as fertile ground for negotiation.

Marijuana Deals Near You

"That is not a helpful committee. We have some of the staunchest opponents to cannabis reform in the Senate on that committee," he said, adding that any anti-marijuana sentiment "sounds like something my granddad said in the 1950s, and apparently they're all in the Senate Banking Committee right now."

 

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.