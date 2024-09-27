Should I Keep Sending Cannabis Care Packages to My Friend?

Dear Stoner: My friend moved to a state where weed is still illegal. He sent me two or three "care packages" years ago, so I did the same for him while he settled in. But it's been a year, and he still expects one every month. Is this helping a friend in need, or am I justified in ending this?
Lynyrd
Dear Lynyrd: This answer may be hard for you to accept, but it's easy for everyone else: Your friend is taking advantage. It's easy to sympathize with a stoner in need, and we all have blinders on for people we love, but you've paid this mooch back ten times over. Lord knows I've shipped and traveled with shit, and friends have sent me care packages once or twice, too. But a good friend recognizes when they're asking too much, and this is definitely asking too much.
THC-A, hemp-derived edibles and whatever else is available in prohibition states. This is not your problem.
Send questions to [email protected].