Should I Keep Sending Cannabis Care Packages to My Friend?

"He sent me two or three 'care packages' years ago, so I did the same for him while he settled in. But it's been a year, and he still expects one every month."
September 27, 2024
Dear Stoner: My friend moved to a state where weed is still illegal. He sent me two or three "care packages" years ago, so I did the same for him while he settled in. But it's been a year, and he still expects one every month. Is this helping a friend in need, or am I justified in ending this?
Lynyrd

Dear Lynyrd: This answer may be hard for you to accept, but it's easy for everyone else: Your friend is taking advantage. It's easy to sympathize with a stoner in need, and we all have blinders on for people we love, but you've paid this mooch back ten times over. Lord knows I've shipped and traveled with shit, and friends have sent me care packages once or twice, too. But a good friend recognizes when they're asking too much, and this is definitely asking too much.
click to enlarge Fragile package delivery
Unsplash/Nathan Dumaloi
America is more relaxed about traveling with cannabis or sending it in the mail, but it's still a federal crime. All it takes is one weird mistake or lifelong hall monitor going after you, and you're increasing those chances every time you ship something. It's time for ol' buddy to find a plug where he lives, or start testing out THC-A, hemp-derived edibles and whatever else is available in prohibition states. This is not your problem.

Send questions to [email protected].
