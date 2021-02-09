Ask a Stoner: Smoking CBD Isolate

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: I live next to a head shop that sells CBD isolate for cheap and might buy some, but I’m not sure how to smoke it. I was told to dab it, but it’s sort of powdery. Can I just smoke it in a bowl with flower?
Kitch
Dear Kitch: It does look sort of Breaking Bad at first, doesn’t it? But anything called “isolate” tends to look white, powdered or crystallized, so I guess we can’t be shocked. Inhaling CBD raw isolate is bad for you, and smoking or dabbing anything isn’t good for the lungs, but smoking or dabbing CBD isolate has become popular among people seeking relief from pain, anxiety, past addictions or other ailments.
Most of the dabbing is done with a honey straw, which is heated and used to dab the isolate and suck up the vapor, or a traditional rig, though that’s slightly more awkward because of isolate’s sprinkle-like or powdery nature. You can also top your flower with CBD isolate, but I recommend using a bong to make sure you don’t suck through any isolate particles. Isolate can also be mixed into fatty foods (butter, cooking oil and peanut butter in a pinch) if you don’t want to smoke.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.