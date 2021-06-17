Ask a Stoner: Weed and Asthma

- Local
Dear Stoner: I’ve had asthma for years now while also smoking weed. I haven’t had any problems, but does smoking weed with asthma have negative effects in the long run?
Oscar
Dear Oscar: This is a question for a doctor, but health-care costs be trippin’. Bottom line is that you shouldn’t be smoking anything if you have asthma. It increases lung inflammation and can make your asthma symptoms worse even if you don’t notice it.
Smoking pot can also increase the risk of an asthma attack, according to medical professionals. Yet a survey in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology shows that 50 percent of people with uncontrollable asthma smoke weed, so those warnings will probably go unheeded. The jury is still out on how other forms of cannabinoid ingestion can treat or affect asthma, but switch to edibles if you don’t want to give up the plant.
