Ask a Stoner: Weed and Asthma

Herbert Fuego | June 17, 2021 | 6:02am
Ask a Stoner: Weed and Asthma
Dear Stoner: I’ve had asthma for years now while also smoking weed. I haven’t had any problems, but does smoking weed with asthma have negative effects in the long run?
Oscar

Dear Oscar: This is a question for a doctor, but health-care costs be trippin’. Bottom line is that you shouldn’t be smoking anything if you have asthma. It increases lung inflammation and can make your asthma symptoms worse even if you don’t notice it.

A survey in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology shows that 50 percent of people with uncontrollable asthma smoke weed.
Brandon Marshall

Smoking pot can also increase the risk of an asthma attack, according to medical professionals. Yet a survey in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology shows that 50 percent of people with uncontrollable asthma smoke weed, so those warnings will probably go unheeded. The jury is still out on how other forms of cannabinoid ingestion can treat or affect asthma, but switch to edibles if you don’t want to give up the plant.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

