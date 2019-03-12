Dan Savage's Spliff Film Festival Will Light Up Denver

It was inevitable: a film festival devoted entirely to cannabis. The inaugural Spliff Film Festival, another brainchild of Dan Savage, author of Savage Love and creator of the Hump film festival, will light up Denver one week before the 4/20 holiday.

“This is one of those sitting-around-the-office-wouldn’t-it-funny-if-we took the concept of Hump, which is celebrating porn and sexual creativity, and made it a weed festival called Spliff,” explains Caroline Dodge.

“What if we got folks to send in their stoney videos and make a festival that normalizes cannabis?”

Dodge is the director of marketing and promotions at Index Media, the company behind both Hump and Spliff. Index Media operates out of the Seattle offices of The Stranger, where the editorial director is Dan Savage; he created Hump, the porn-normalizing festival now entering its fifteenth year, and is also presenting Spliff, which asks filmmakers, artists, animators and stoners to share original film shorts exploring stoner themes.