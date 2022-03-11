Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

State-Funded Marijuana Business Grants Now Available in Colorado

March 11, 2022 2:13PM

Small marijuana business owners often struggle securing lines of credit, loans and other financial services from banks and credit unions because of the plant's federal prohibiton.
Small marijuana business owners often struggle securing lines of credit, loans and other financial services from banks and credit unions because of the plant's federal prohibiton. Scott Lentz
Marijuana businesses that qualify for a social equity designation can now apply for state-issued grants in Colorado, according to a joint announcement from the Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) and Jared Polis's administration.

The new Cannabis Business Office, launched earlier this year, is now accepting grant applications from marijuana entrepreneurs who've completed a state-approved technical assistance program. The grant amounts will be based on business maturity, according to OEDIT, with smaller businesses still in their foundational phases eligible for up to $25,000, and established businesses looking to grow eligible for up to $50,000.

Despite being the first state in the nation to allow recreational pot sales, Colorado has been criticized for not having social equity programs in place for communities impacted by the drug war as marijuana was commercialized. Because the plant is still federally prohibited, small-business owners often struggle to secure lines of credit, loans and other financial services from banks and credit unions, according to Cannabis Business Office program manager Tristian Watkins.

“Finding funding opportunities is an ongoing challenge that cannabis entrepreneurs face in the U.S.,” Watkins says in a statement. “The Pilot Grant is designed for early-stage and growing businesses to gain access to the capital they need to succeed — whether it's for seed money to get started, or to help cover costs to improve their business.”

Created by a bill passed in 2021, the Cannabis Business Office began providing technical assistance and industry navigation help for new marijuana entrepreneurs earlier this year. Around fifteen grants in total will be available during the first round, according to OEDIT.

To be eligible, a business must be at least 51 percent owned by a licensee who's designated under the state's marijuana social equity provision. That provision prioritizes communities impacted by the War on Drugs and requires that applicants prove at least one of the following: They or their families were arrested on certain drug charges, they earn less than 50 percent of the state median income, or they come from a community designated as a low-economic opportunity zone.

The Cannabis Business Office has around $1 million allocated for grants and $2.5 million allocated for low-interest micro-loans, according to Watkins. This first round of funding will be grants, but business owners must be able to match the grants with their own money to qualify. The funding will be eligible for business costs such as brick-and-mortar regulatory requirements, technical and expert requirements, licensing and regulatory fees, operation needs and innovative initiatives, according to OEDIT.

"Businesses will then complete the pre-application and application process, where they will prepare a project proposal detailing their projected use of the grant funds," the recent announcement reads.

Awardees must provide documentation of how the funds were spent, and there may be tax implications connected to the money, OEDIT adds.

Interested entrepreneurs have until April 11 to apply for the grant. Additional application rounds and funding opportunities are planned throughout the year.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation