Five Ways to Celebrate 4/20 With Friends — Without Driving

Believe it or not, driving while high on THC carries the same penalties as an alcohol DUI. Law enforcement will be well aware of that today, April 20, as cannabis consumers celebrate 4/20 and the dispensary deals that come with it.

Festivals and private events provide spaces for safer cannabis use than inside your car or on the street, but you'll still have to get home eventually. Don't be that sucker who gets a DUI for weed this weekend, and consider these steps before starting your car today.

Discounted Ride Sharing

Ride-sharing apps are here to help keep you away from the wheel, with both Lyft and Uber offering 4/20 discounts on rides in Denver to keep any stoned drivers off the street. Type "420CO19" in the Lyft app for $4.20 off a ride in Denver on April 20, or use the code "420SAFE" in Uber for $4.20 off any ride to or from downtown Denver until 3 a.m. on April 21.

Look out for the Loopr driving around downtown Denver.

Mobile Cannabis Lounges

Already downtown with a pocket full of buds, but don't have anywhere to puff? Hop on a mobile cannabis lounge like the Loopr, which will be roaming around Denver on a regular route and has other buses driving around the area for other pot-friendly activities. Download the app, pay for a ride (21+) and jump aboard at one of the predetermined stops downtown.

Aboard Colorado Cannabis Tours bus.

Cannabis Tours

If you want to see the sights, cannabis tourism agencies will drive you to fun spots in town on a pot-friendly bus or limo. Cultivation and dispensary tours, brewery hopping and more are available with companies such as Colorado Cannabis Tours, My 420 Tours or Mile High Limo Tours. You'll need to book ahead (21+), and bring your own cannabis.

Let a hispter do the exercising for you.

Pedicabs

They might be higher than you are, but it's a lot faster than walking. Some pedicabs even have a stereo aboard, which will drown out the coughing from hitting your vape pen.

Who says you have to leave the house when you smoke pot?

Stay at Home

Who wants to deal with all the lines and crowds? And getting the "too high" feelings of anxiety around crowds can end the fun really fast, anyway. Invite some friends over, make (or order) tons of food and set a playlist beforehand, then unite stashes for an epic smoke session.