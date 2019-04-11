Git Up, Git Out and Toke Something: Every 4/20 Event in Denver

Can you smell that? April 20 is getting closer, and it's time to get your joints rolled and pipes cleaned. Denver's list of 4/20 events can rival any city's, with cannabis-friendly concerts, art classes, dinners, video game tournaments and so much more slated for every stoner's favorite week.

We've compiled a list of cannabis events in Denver and beyond for 4/20 week, and will continue updating as the big day approaches. Find details below.

National Cannabis Volunteer Week

Saturday, April 13, through Saturday, April 20

Nuvolution

3835 Elm Street

Give stoners a good name the week before 4/20 by participating in National Cannabis Volunteer Week, a chance to help local cannabis-friendly nonprofits and startups as they find their legs. Nuvolution will connect you with an organization that matches your attitude and passion for helping patients, cannabis refugees and more, and you can volunteer further during events and speaking engagements. Learn more by calling Nuvoluiton at 303-589-8139.

Mezz Talks: Bun B and Mayor Michael Hancock

Monday, April 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

ATC DEN

3420 Larimer Street

Rescheduled thanks to March's winter cyclone, this chat between our mayor and Houston hip-hop legend Bun B will center on legalized cannabis and its effects on a city. Attending the event is free, but register first on Eventbrite.

Sensi Night Denver

Wednesday, April 17, 7 to 11 p.m.

Exdo Event Center

399 35th Street

Take advantage of the flood of cannabis-industry executives and representatives in Denver for 4/20 at Sensi Night, an evening full of networking and live entertainment — and we mean full, with several dozen cannabis vendors, local pot celebrities and food trucks all slated to attend. Register for a ticket (21+) for free on Eventbrite.

King of Cups Cannabis Competition

Thursday, April 18, 5 to 10 p.m.

Speakeasy Vape Lounge & Cannabis Club

2508 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs

Hang out with Lil Flip and partake in a few rips before the big day arrives at Colorado Springs cannabis club Speakeasy Vape Lounge. You can judge this local competition of flower, concentrate and edibles, or simply hang out and test the entries for fun, with live music, food and games there to re-energize you. General admission and judge passes (21+) are available for $30 and $60, respectively, on Eventbrite.

Snoop Dogg's 420 Wellness Retreat

Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

If 4/20 rolls around without a Snoop Dogg appearance, did the holiday even happen? Lucky for us, he comes back almost every year, and this time he's bringing some West Coast heavyweights. Snoop will perform with Ice Cube, Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound to ring in the holiday with his 420 Wellness Retreat concert. Tickets (all ages welcome) run from $75 to $125 on the Red Rocks website.

Mile High Burlesque Fest

Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20

Oriental Theater

4335 West 44th Avenue

This two-night event returns for the third straight year to celebrate 4/20 the sexy way, with weed-centric shows like Master of the Munchies and I Didn't Inhale! bringing laughs and raised eyebrows. Join host Cora Vette and headliner Blaze, the Red Rose of Texas; tickets (21+), $20 for one night, $30 for both, and more information available on Facebook.

Civic Center Park's annual 4/20 celebration will feature Jermaine Dupri and T.I. Jacqueline Collins

Cannival

Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21

I Bar Ranch

850 County Road 49, Gunnison

Celebrate 4/20 with three days of music and reefer at Cannival, a Gunnison campout for art, live tunes and "our freedom to enjoy legal cannabis," according to the event's promoters. The fun runs from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21, at the I Bar Ranch, 850 County Road 49, Gunnison. Tickets (21+) range from $35 for a single day to $65 for a weekend pass, with VIP and camping options available. Learn more at Cannival's website.

Mile High 4.20k Race

Saturday, April 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sloan's Lake Park

1700 Sheridan Boulevard

Burn those lungs in a different type of way on 4/20 with a good jog, run or walk at the Mile High 4.20k, a race to raise awareness about healthy cannabis lifestyles. Following the race, there will be vendors, food trucks and informational booths at the finish line. Sign up to run at runsignup.com/Race/CO/Denver/MileHigh420K — and get that blood pumping before melting into your couch with a joint!

Fly Hi 420 Festival

Saturday, April 20

Civic Center Park

Broadway and Colfax Avenues

Make the annual pilgrimage to Civic Center Park for the the Fly Hi 420 Festival. The free day of stonerific fun will feature dozens of food and cannabis memorabilia vendors, with performances by Jermaine Dupri and T.I. as well as Eye Am Shane, $ubxrox MetaOx and Big Legion & Hurox. The event is open to all ages, but recommended for those eighteen and up. Remember: Cannabis consumption is technically prohibited, and no bags will be allowed inside. Find out more at the festival's website.

420 Extravaganza!

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spectra Art Space

2191 South Broadway

Color Up Therapeutics and Apothecary Extracts are partying all day long in honor of the big day, holding art exhibitions, live music, a yoga session, CBD-infused services, an aerial performance, comedy acts and more. Learn more about the day's schedule and free attendance on Facebook.

Yoga With a View

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Space Gallery

400 Santa Fe Drive

Pot-infused dinner party organizer Mason Jar Events Group is back for 4/20, hosting a yoga and brunch party at Space Gallery. This cannabis-friendly shindig will feature live music, a yoga class with teacher Larissa Ortiz, and gourmet dishes from chef Kevin Grossi — all of which can be accompanied by cannabis consumption. Learn about attendance (21+) and more at the Mason Jar website, or by emailing Kendal@masonjareventgroup.com.

Bloom 420

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

Denver location shared upon registration

Too mature for blunt circles and gravity bongs? Hang out and heal with Utopia All Natural Wellness Spa & Lounge, which is hosting a cannabis-friendly day of reiki, massage, yoga, meditation and more at a private mansion in Capitol Hill. Hemp-based foods and snacks will be provided for guests (21+), who must request an invitation by emailing utopialife420@gmail.com. Learn more on Facebook.

4/20 Carnival at the Smokin Gun

Saturday, April 20, 12 to 7 p.m.

Smokin Gun Apothecary

492 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

On top of the usual deals and vendors at a 4/20 dispensary event, the Smokin Gun will have free carnival games, go-go dancers, face-painting, tarot card readings, music, food and giveaways to entertain throughout the day. Check out the action for free; find out more at the Smokin Gun website.

Southern Colorado 420 Festival

Saturday, April 20, 12 to 11:30 p.m.

Speakeasy Vape Lounge & Cannabis Club

2508 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs

Lil Flip will hang around at Speakeasy until 4/20 rolls around, and friends Whispers, Peezy & LaLa and Gorgangutang will perform for the crowd at the Southern Colorado 420 Festival, a full day of pot-friendly fun in Colorado Springs. Tickets (21+) range from $25 for general admission to $125 for a painting class with Lil Flip. Learn more on Eventbrite.

The New 420

Saturday, April 20, 3 to 8 p.m.

Denver location shared upon registration

This female-focused event brings together content creators and cannabis consumers alike for joint rolling, creative collaboration and infused eats, as well as sage bundling, henna tattoos, tarot card readings and more. The consumption-friendly location will be shared via email after registration. Tickets (21+) are $34.20 apiece on Nightout.

The Puff Ball Featuring Dean Ween Group

Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m.

Summit Music Hall

1902 Blake Street

Fresh off opening his new cannabis-friendly lounge on South Broadway, Dean Ween and his musical buddies, the Dean Ween Group, are jamming at Summit with the Color Red All Stars featuring Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds), Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic) and Gabe Mervine. Tickets are $40 on Ticketfly.

Dean Ween's Honey Pot Lounge is open and ready for dabbing. Jacqueline Collins

The Coffee Joint

Events throughout the week

1130 Yuma Court

720-583-4657

Denver's first licensed cannabis lounge is hosting a bevy of pot-friendly events throughout 4/20 week, including comedy and video game nights, dab pong and art classes. The fun really amps up on Thursday, April 18, with standup comedy and printmaking, and dab pong and a Punch-Out!! video-game tournament on Friday. The big day is even more packed, featuring a glass show from Campanelli, an art class by Creatively Cannabis, astrology reading with Kelsey Bednar and more. Find out more about the various classes (21+) at the Coffee Joint website.

Dean Ween's Honey Pot Lounge

Events throughout the week

1753 South Broadway

303-842-3724

Fresh off a grand opening in April, licensed cannabis venue Dean Ween's Honey Pot Lounge wants you to check out the dab bar and share some good times during its week of events. The week starts with a catered Game of Thrones viewing party on Sunday, April 14, followed by pot-infused comedy nights, a meditation and wellness session with Queen Bee LaynieGanja, live music and film screenings before the daylong 4/20 party. Purchase tickets (21+) and learn more at the Honey Pot Lounge website.

The Loopr

Events throughout the week

Various pickup locations

303-816-8458

Mobile cannabis lounge the Loopr will be rolling around town during 4/20 week, taking riders to pot destinations while hosting some events of its own on wheels. Take a dispensary and grow tour, enjoy wake-and-bake and pizza-party rides as you puff and grub, or party on 4/20 as the Loopr makes its rounds around the city Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about admission (21+) and bus fare at the Loopr website.

My 420 Tours

Events throughout the week

3881 Steele Street

720-571-0536

Cannabis tourism agency My 420 Tours will host a range of rides, tours and activities throughout 4/20 week, including cannabis cultivation tours, brewery hopping, concentrate classes and sushi and joint-rolling — all in a toker-friendly environment. Learn about the tours and classes (21+), pot-friendly lodging in Denver and more at the My 420 Tours website.

Colorado Cannabis Tours

Events throughout the week

Location shared upon registration

303-420-8687

Colorado Cannabis Tourism can also take you for a pot-friendly ride, with grow tours, brewery crawls, hemp and CBD tours, art classes, pipe making and more available during 4/20 week. Register for a class (21+) and check out pot-friendly hotels at the Colorado Cannabis Tours website.

Studio 420

Events throughout the week

808 East 78th Avenue

303-781-4642

Celebrate 4/20 early, on time or late at private cannabis club Studio 420. After signing up for a membership, you can hang out and toke up as much as you'd like. Weekend and VIP passes are available for purchase, and a secret musical guest is expected to perform on the big day. Daily membership (21+) is $30; find out more at the club's website.

International Church of Cannabis

Events throughout the week

400 South Logan Street

303-800-5644

Denver's well-known cannabis church will celebrate its third anniversary by enhancing its beautiful indoor murals with laser shows, HD projections and sounds as part of its BEYOND experience for 4/20 weekend. Check out the show or just peruse the church's art and gift shop throughout the weekend for $15.