Ask a Stoner: You Can Get Stoned in Your Sleep?

Dear Stoner: My friend said he held a blunt to his roommate’s lips as his roommate was asleep on the couch, and that his roommate woke up stoned. Is that even possible?
Skeptik
Dear Skeptik: Stoner story time. Not only is it possible, it happened to me about six years ago. After bar-hopping with my friends, I started nodding off as they watched The Departed for the umpteenth time and rolled a blunt. The night of beer, shots and pizza quickly put me out, though, and no noisy gunshots or bad Boston accents were going to wake me up on that recliner. Not until around 4 a.m., at least, when I awoke high as shit with a mouth made of sandpaper and stale Swisher Sweets.
eaten a potent edible right before falling asleep. It’s better than a Sharpie-drawn penis on your forehead, but I’d still keep an eye on that friend of yours.
