The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Lightshade's location on South Dayton Street was robbed at gunpoint January 8.EXPAND
Lightshade's location on South Dayton Street was robbed at gunpoint January 8.
Scott Lentz

Suspect Charged With Dispensary Robbery, but More Remain at Large

Thomas Mitchell | February 6, 2020 | 10:05am
AA

The Denver District Attorney has charged a man suspected of robbing a marijuana dispensary last month, but at least four more suspects could still be at large.

According to the Denver Police Department, Sabastian Tremayne Littlejohn, 25, and four other masked men robbed a Lightshade dispensary at 330 South Dayton Street on January 8, holding store employees at gunpoint before leaving with cash and product. On February 5, the DPD announced it had arrested Littlejohn; so far, that's been the only arrest in the Lightshade case. Littlejohn has not been charged in connection with any other robberies.

Still, metro police have tied the group to at least seven more robbery attempts, not including one conducted by several masked men at the Higher Grade dispensary at 3480 South Galena Street in Denver in early January. 

Littlejohn's arrest affidavit indicates that DPD detectives found his fingerprints on a white grocery bag at the Lightshade dispensary. He's charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping, five counts of aggravated robbery, one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance, and one count with being a special offender. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 24 in Denver District Court.

According to police reports and dispensary representatives, the robbers seem to be targeting stores on the edges of town or in the suburbs, typically waiting until minutes before closing to strike. Descriptions of the robberies and attempted robberies paint an aggressive picture, with reports of masked men carrying assault rifles, pushing employees to the ground and firing warning shots.

Last week, the city's marijuana industry, law enforcement and the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses partnered for a private seminar to review techniques to "deter crimes from occurring in the first place, suspicious behaviors that warrant reporting to police, and what to do in the event of an armed robbery."

Police have been asking for help and information leading to the arrest of the robbery suspects since last December, releasing two different Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletins.

"Law enforcement believe these incidents are connected and continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying additional suspects," warns the DA's office in a new statement. "Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or 720-913-STOP."

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

