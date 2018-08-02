Ask a Stoner: Can I Use My Dishwasher to Clean My Bong?

Dear Stoner: I’ve got a handful of bongs, pipes and bubblers that have gotten pretty dirty. Can I just throw them in the dishwasher? Cleaning takes so much time and water.

James

Dear James: Unless you’ve never attempted to clean your glassware, you’ve probably noticed that soap and water aren’t enough to clean all the tar and smoking debris that sticks to your glass. Although the combination of water pressure, heat and dishwasher liquid is stronger than a faucet and dish soap, it’s still not enough to reach the crevices and nooks of pipes, bongs and especially bubblers.

Pipe cleaning services will do all the dirty work for you. Lucas Fox

Silicon pipes and bongs are much easier to clean than glass, and you could theoretically throw them in the dishwasher for an efficient cleanse. But every person I’ve talked to who’s tried this has reported a ruined dishwasher full of black, sticky weed tar that’s virtually impossible to remove. Stick to tried-and-true methods such as isopropyl alcohol and rock salt, or even cleaners made specifically for bongs. They’re not as fast and easy as a dishwasher, but not every chore has a hack.