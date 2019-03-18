T.I. and Jermaine Dupri to Headline 4/20 Fest at Civic Center Park

Denver will get a taste of the Dirty South on April 20, with Jermaine Dupri and T.I. set to headline the 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park, according to the event's organizers.

Organizers of the Fly Hi 420 Fest, which is scheduled for just over a month from now, are just starting to release details of the event, including the two main acts: a couple of hip-hop hall-of-famers in Dupri and T.I., with musical acts Dava, Taylor Alexander and Trilly Bass also performing. (Although the event's name has changed, organizers have not.)