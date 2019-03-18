T.I. and Jermaine Dupri to Headline 4/20 Fest at Civic Center Park

Denver will get a taste of the Dirty South on April 20, with Jermaine Dupri and T.I. set to headline the 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park, according to the event's organizers.
Organizers of the Fly Hi 420 Fest, which is scheduled for just over a month from now, are just starting to release details of the event, including the two main acts: a couple of hip-hop hall-of-famers in Dupri and T.I., with musical acts Dava, Taylor Alexander and Trilly Bass also performing. (Although the event's name has changed, organizers have not.)
"The 2019 Fly Hi 420 Fest will kick off at 10 a.m. and will reach its pinnacle at 4:20 p.m.," the announcement reads. "Civic Center will be packed with hundreds of vendors, dozens of food trucks, fireworks and an airplane flyover."
Civic Center Park has been Denver's unofficial gathering spot on 4/20 for well over a decade, since long before recreational marijuana was legalized in this state. Last year, the Mile High 420 Fest took over the permit after the Denver 420 Rally ran into opposition from the city following the 2017 event. The 2018 fest included performances by Lil Wayne, Lil Jon and the Original Wailers, with plenty of non-sanctioned toking going on around the stages — a tradition on April 20 no matter who holds the permit and is organizing the festivities. Over seventy citations related to cannabis were handed out at Civic Center on April 20, 2018, according to the Denver Police Department.
Dispensary chain Euflora, which hosted the 2018 event, will also host the 2019 Fly Hi 420 Fest. As in previous years, it will be free and open to all ages, and you can expect thousands of people to show up. Absent in the event's permit application is any mention of public pot smoking, and organizers have already said that no bags of any kind will be permitted on site — so dress and stash accordingly.
The Fly Hi 420 Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. You can learn more about the festival's plans on the event's web page, which is still milehigh420festival.com.
