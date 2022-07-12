Ask a Stoner: Should I Update My Edibles Techniques?

Dear Stoner: I’ve been making edibles for years, but now my son makes fun of me for putting herb into brownie or cake batter and not using hash oil or making butter. Should I update my edibles techniques?
Old Timer
Dear Old Timer: I used to give my dad shit for the old TV in his garage. He could easily afford to buy a small flat-screen instead of the 17-inch tube, but he finally explained after the fifth time I brought it up: This one still works, so why do I need to upgrade?
cannabutter and oils, distillate, solventless hash, THC sugar and all of the other more refined forms of food infusions can be really fun and enlightening, and your range of dishes will expand greatly — but why fix something that isn’t broken? Dumping ground cannabis into batter is a helluva lot easier than making THC sugar, even if it isn’t the most efficient or appetizing way to eat cannabis. Switching up your routine might mess with your experiences or tolerance, anyway. Stay strong in the face of pompous youth.
Send questions to [email protected]